INEC Registers 4.1m in Ongoing Nationwide CVR Exercise



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total of 4,121,835 eligible Nigerians have completed online and physical registration as at 28th April, 2026.

The commission, in the breakdown of the Phase II, week 15 of the CVR exercise released on Sunday, in Abuja, revealed that 2,459,339 Nigerians completed online pre-registration, while 1,662,496 completed physical registration.

Out of this figure, the commission disclosed that 1,841,494 males which constituted 44.68 per cent completed both online and physical registration; while it also registered 2,280,341 females constituting 55.32 per cent.

It added: “This is a preliminary figure pending data clean up during the claims and objections by the citizens followed by the deployment of the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).”

The commission noted that 864,270 elderly people between the ages of 50-69 constituting 8.84 per cent have also completed both physical and online; while 875,939 middle age people between the age of 35-49 constituting 21.25 per cent and 2,836,995 youth between the the ages 18 and 34 constituting 68.83 per cent have completed their online and physical registration within the period under review.