Court Asked to Jail Junior Health Minister, Enugu Hospital MD for Alleged Disobedience 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja Division, has been asked to commence contempt proceedings against the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako and the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu in Enugu State, Dr. Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka, for disobeying the order the National Industrial Court.

The contempt proceedings contained in form 48 and marked NICN/ABJ/23M/2026, was filed by Michael Okorie on behalf of Prof. Monday Igwe.

The Notice of Consequences of Disobedience of Court dated April 14, reads: “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja division delivered on December 11, 2025, which declared null and void the termination of appointment of the applicant, Prof Monday Igwe, nullified the appointment of Dr Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka, as the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, in Enugu State, and ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Monday Igwe as the Medical director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, in Enugu State, and also ordered the payment of the areas of salary to Prof. Monday Igwe. You will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“This Court has been informed that as at today, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, that you Dr. Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka has continued to perform functions of the office of the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, in Enugu State, while Prof. Monday Igwe has not been reinstated to office in utter disregard to the subsisting orders of this court which execution has not been stayed.”

The Abuja Division of National Industrial Court had in its judgment in suit number NICN/ABJ/130/2024, ordered the federal government to reinstate Prof. Igwe as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu after holding that the purported termination of his appointment was unlawful, null, and void.

The court in addition had voided the appointment of Dr. Nneka as the substantive Medical Director of the hospital, during the pendency of the suit, describing it as overreaching and unlawful.

The trial judge, Justice Emmanuel Subilim had subsequently issued an order directing the immediate reinstatement of Igwe as the Medical director of the hospital, to complete his remaining three years and five months, tenure in office.

The judge further granted an order directing payment of the claimant’s emoluments from September 2023 till the date of delivery of the judgment.

Listed as 1st to 7th defendants in the suit are: the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF); the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu State, and Dr. Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment dated December 23, 2025, Justice Subilim held: “From the foregoing comprehensive analysis and having carefully weighed the evidence on the preponderance of probabilities, the court finds that the claimant has discharged the heavy burden of proof placed upon him.

“The procedure adopted for the purported termination of the claimant’s appointment was arbitrary, illegal, and a fundamental breach of the mandatory statutory provisions and regulations governing his employment. Consequently, the termination is hereby declared null and void, and of no effect whatsoever. I so hold”.