Soyinka, Obi of Onitsha, Daniel Lead Dignitaries for Lagos Exhibition in Honour of Onobrakpeya

Wale Igbintade

Some of Nigeria’s foremost cultural, traditional, and political figures are set to converge in Lagos for a landmark art exhibition celebrating master artist Bruce Onobrakpeya.

Among the dignitaries expected are Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka; the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; and former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel.

Also billed to attend are prominent traditional rulers, including the Oniru of Iruland, the Onigeruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, the Onilado of Ilado and Inagbe, and Oba Bashir Abisoye Odesanya, the Oloto of Otto, Ido and Mainland Kingdom of Lagos State.

The exhibition, titled The Gregorian Art Exhibition, is organised by the St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Association and curated by Mudiare Onobrakpeya. It will hold at Jubilee Hall, St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos, from April 25 to April 27, 2026.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on April 25 at 11:30 a.m. and will be strictly by invitation, reserved for VIP viewing.

However, the general public will be allowed access from 2:00 p.m. on the same day, immediately after the opening ceremony.

Thereafter, the exhibition will be open to members of the public on April 26 and April 27 from 11:00 a.m. daily.

Themed “Celebrating Legacy, Excellence and Continuity,” the exhibition is conceived as an intergenerational showcase honouring Onobrakpeya’s enduring influence as a pioneer, mentor, and creative visionary.

His works have played a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s modern art movement and earned him recognition as a UNESCO Living Human Treasure.

Organisers say the event will feature an extensive collection spanning generations of artists connected to St. Gregory’s College and beyond, including the late Victor Uwaifo, David Dale, and Mike Omoighe.

Other exhibiting artists include Tayo Tekovi Quaye, Quevi Quaye, Lionel Etta, Morgan Nwanguma, Clement and Philip Trimnell, Tony Marinho, Garuba Abdul-Razak, Edwin Inyang, Kweku Quaye, Nse Abasi Inyang, and Joseph Amenechi, among others.

At its core, the exhibition seeks to bridge artistic generations by bringing together established masters, mid-career practitioners, and emerging talents in a shared creative space that reflects the evolution and continued vitality of Nigerian art.

Art stakeholders describe the event as more than a conventional exhibition, noting that it represents a convergence of culture, leadership, and legacy, aimed at deepening appreciation of Nigerian art while reinforcing its relevance in global cultural discourse.

With its blend of high-profile personalities, rich artistic offerings, and strong institutional backing, the exhibition is poised to rank among the most significant art events in Lagos this year, further cementing the city’s status as a hub for creative expression and cultural dialogue.