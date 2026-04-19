Kwankwasiyya Movement Tackles Atiku, Says Only Obi, Kwankwaso Enjoy Organic Support,

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Amid the jostling for the presidential ticket of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Kwankwasiyya movement has pushed back against recent remarks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, suggesting a decline in Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political dominance in Kano, insisting that only Peter Obi and Kwankwaso enjoy “organic” nationwide followership.

Spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Hon. Habib Mailemo, who spoke on a television programme, argued that the followership enjoyed by Obi and Kwankwaso was rooted in personal conviction rather than political inducement or entrenched party structures.

Mailemo insisted that the former vice president’s popularity came mostly from PDP governors and the party’s established structures.

He said, “It is only Peter Obi and my principal, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who have organic followers that are not induced by anything. Their aspirations align with the belief in their competence and proven track records, and the masses identify with them.”

The spokesman of the group added that the current political discourse should focus less on personal supremacy and more on the broader objective of national recovery, noting that a single goal drove Kwankwaso’s involvement in coalition talks.

“My principal has made it very clear that we are going into the coalition simply because his sole intention is to contribute to rescuing Nigeria,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether Kwankwaso enjoys greater popularity in the North than Atiku, as claimed by the former vice president, the aide acknowledged Atiku’s long-standing presence in Nigeria’s political landscape but argued that his electoral strength had often been tied to party machinery rather than individual appeal.

“It is true that Atiku has contested multiple times, particularly under the PDP, where he had the backing of governors and a strong structure. But he cannot solely attribute the votes he garnered to personal popularity, given the elite consensus and broad political support within that fold at the time”, he said.

Drawing a contrast, he maintained that both Obi and Kwankwaso built momentum independently of dominant party frameworks.

“I am giving you a different scenario where Peter Obi and Kwankwaso stood on their own and became synonymous with the parties they joined, largely because of their personal popularity.

“They made a significant impact in elections where they were not initially considered strong contenders”, he noted.

He argued that a fair comparison with Atiku would require a similar political test.

“If he had contested under a platform without an established structure and built it into a formidable force as they did, then we could properly assess the strength of his personal appeal,” he added.

The aide also cited historical precedent to underscore the role of political structures in electoral success, referencing the emergence of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“Yar’Adua may not have been the most popular at the time, but with a strong party structure and broad-based support, he emerged as president. Anyone with such backing is likely to secure substantial votes”, he stated.

In response to concerns that such remarks could deepen divisions within the opposition, the Kwankwasiyya spokesperson said coalition actors must engage in an honest internal evaluation rather than suppress differing views.

“The expectation is that key figures within the coalition, including Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso, should come together, understand themselves, and conduct a proper analysis of their strengths. That is the only way they can arrive at a credible position to challenge the ruling government and offer Nigerians a viable alternative.”