APC Fires Back at Critics, Defends Tinubu’s Reforms, Governance Record

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has strongly condemned what he described as deliberate attempts by critics and opposition elements to undermine the achievements of President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the administration’s reforms and development initiatives were already yielding tangible benefits across Nigeria.

Yilwatda made the party’s position known in a statement issued yesterday in Sokoto by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Yusuf Dingyadi.

Yilwatda accused certain groups, largely affiliated with opposition political parties, of deploying social media platforms to circulate what he described as false and misleading narratives aimed at discrediting the administration’s achievements.

According to him, the spread of unverified reports and propaganda reflects a pattern of political desperation among individuals who place personal interests above patriotism, national stability, and the country’s collective progress.

He stressed that attempts to diminish the administration’s performance through misinformation and unfounded allegations, particularly regarding developments in northern Nigeria, should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Yilwatda argued that objective assessment of the current administration showed visible progress in several sectors, including security, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, and healthcare delivery.

He maintained that the federal government had initiated numerous projects and reforms to improve citizens’ welfare and stimulate long-term national development.

“The use of vulgar language, reckless criticism, and the deliberate spread of false information is unacceptable, especially when the country is working hard to overcome the challenges inherited before President Tinubu assumed office,” he said.

The APC national chairman further noted that the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, under Professor Yilwatda, remains committed to policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy and improving citizens’ security.

He said the administration’s agenda had also prioritised road construction, housing development, social intervention programmes and expanded agricultural initiatives to boost food production and economic resilience.

Yilwatda reiterated that the ruling party would continue to defend what it described as the genuine achievements of the government while countering narratives intended to distort public perception.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against what he called politically motivated misinformation being circulated to erode public confidence in the administration.

He also called on citizens to support ongoing reforms and development programmes, stressing that constructive engagement rather than unfounded criticism would better serve the country’s democratic growth and national unity.