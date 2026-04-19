Akpabio Playing Politics with Lives of Nigerians 

The reckless and flippant nature of the political class, who make wild comments, without taking into consideration their implications, could mar Nigeria’s democracy.

Last week, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, alleged that the recent surge in insecurity currently across Nigeria is politically-motivated and linked to the 2027 general election.

Speaking while delivering a goodwill message at the inauguration of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) headquarters in Abuja, Akpabio said some actors were sponsoring violence to undermine the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

He said insecurity was rising because elections were approaching, adding that as soon as elections are over, Nigerians would not hear a single bomb blast because people were sponsoring it to distract President Tinubu.

Turning to the opposition political parties, the Senate president wondered how they would win an election when they do not have structure.

He stressed that whether elections were manipulated or not, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu are sure of victory in 2027.

His comments came amid heightened security concerns nationwide, following a series of killings and mass abductions in recent weeks. It even shows lack of empathy for those who have lost their loved ones, including the military where hundreds have been killed in the last one year.

Whether terrorists are sponsored or not, whose duty is it to arrest and bring the sponsors to justice?

If the government, which Akpabio serves, cannot protect lives and property, it a huge sign of failure. It also shows that the government is weak and clueless.

With 32 state governors in the ruling APC, hanging their failure on the head of the opposition or imaginary people is simply passing the buck.

Akpabio should stop his conspiracy theories and encourage the government to do its job of identifying and arresting the sponsors of insecurity.

Politicians and other public office holders, who are heavily guarded by hordes of security agents should stop playing politics with the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.