TGG Foundation Launches Campus Eco Challenge, Ignites Youth-led Environmental Initiatives

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In a bold and visionary move to empower the next generation of environmental leaders, a non-governmental organization, the Tilda Goes Green Foundation (TGG) has officially launched the TGG Campus Eco Challenge, a transformative initiative designed to inspire, engage, and mobilize students across tertiary institutions to take decisive action towards environmental sustainability.

Spearheaded by renowned actress, filmmaker, and environmental advocate Matilda Gogo Lambert, the Campus Eco Challenge is more than a competition— “it is a movement calling on young Nigerians to rise, innovate, and become custodians of the planet.” Participants will engage in various activities such as environmental awareness campaigns, waste management and recycling initiatives.

Other activities include tree planting and biodiversity conservation, climate advocacy and digital storytelling, and sustainable lifestyle promotion. The flagship edition of the TGG Campus Eco Challenge has commenced in tertiary institutions across Rivers State, including Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State University (RSU), and the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The TGG Campus Eco Challenge promises to extend nationwide as part of TGG’s broader vision to scale impact across Nigeria. The Grand Finale will be hosted across two different campuses, bringing together finalists, stakeholders, and partners for a high-impact celebration of innovation, sustainability, and youth-driven change.

As the founder and president of Tilda Goes Green Foundation, Lambert disclosed that the TGG Foundation pledged to empower and reward excellence among students, offering: N1,000,000 grand prize; N500,000 second prize; and N300,000 third prize. Additional consolation prizes for outstanding participants and certificates of participation for all applicants.

With climate change, pollution, and environmental degradation posing increasing threats to communities, the TGG Campus Eco Challenge seeks to harness the creativity, passion, and influence of young people to drive real solutions from the grassroots level. “This is not just about awareness; it is about action,” said Lambert.

“We are raising a generation that understands that the future of our planet is in their hands. The Campus Eco Challenge is a platform for them to lead, innovate, and become voices of change,” adding that “The TGG Campus Eco Challenge is a call to every student, every institution, and every stakeholder: be part of the change. Together, we can build a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Nigeria.”

Thus the TGG Campus Eco Challenge invites students to develop and showcase innovative, impactful, and sustainable environmental projects within their campuses and communities. The Grand Finale will be hosted across two different campuses, bringing together finalists, stakeholders, and partners for a high-impact celebration of innovation, sustainability, and youth-driven change.

Building on its growing impact, the Tilda Goes Green Foundation successfully hosted its TGG Green Christmas Event in December 2025 at Iriebe Town Secondary School, Rivers State, where students and community members were engaged in environmental education, sustainability awareness, and community outreach activities.

In continuation of her humanitarian commitment to community upliftment, the founder also recently marked her birthday with a visit and outreach to an orphanage home, reinforcing her dedication to service beyond environmental advocacy. These initiatives reflect TGG’s consistent grassroots engagement and its mission to combine environmental action with human-centered impact.