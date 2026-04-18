Fuji Icon, Obesere Backs Wife’s Political Ambition

Tosin Clegg

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, wife of renowned Fuji music icon, Abass Akande Obesere has disclosed plan to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency.

His wife, Alhaja Sekinat Tolanikawo Akande, made this announcement a few days ago and has gotten the full support of her husband in pursuing this noble act of service.

The Fuji icon has since taken to his social media platform to champion her cause, urging fans and supporters to contribute in any way they can toward helping her achieve this goal. He further rallied backing to ensure she secures the party ticket at the primaries, emphasizing the importance of collective support in strengthening her political ambition.

Speaking during her declaration at St. Cyprian’s Primary School, Oluyoro, Oke-Oga, Ibadan, Akande confirmed that she will be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akande, who is also known as Eruobodo 1, said she is committed to delivering effective representation and improving the welfare of constituents if elected.

She further promised to bring hope, ensure good representation, and promote gender balance.

She said, “I am here today to declare my intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for lbadan North East/ South East Federal Constituency. This decision was made out of my love for my people, because I love to speak on behalf of people and l am a people-oriented person.”

Sequel to her interest in politics, Sekinat has contributed immensely to her community especially when it comes to women and the girl child. Over the years, she has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at empowerment, education, and social support, consistently using her platform to uplift vulnerable groups and promote inclusive development within her community.