King Promise, Mr. Eazi Release ‘See What We’ve Done’

Tosin Clegg

Serial Entrepreneur and Musical Icon, Mr. Eazi alongside, Ghanaian Afrobeats Sensation, King Promise have come together to deliver an epic body of work they have titled, ‘See What We’ve Done.’ This joint album serves as a bold pathway to reset the norm, ushering in a refreshing wave of soulful Afrobeats back into the scene. With its rich melodies and intentional artistry, the project not only revisits the genre’s emotive roots but also delivers exactly what the game has been missing which is in depth, authenticity, and a sound that resonates beyond the moment.

Sequel to the official release of the album earlier this week both acts dropped Marianna in March off the project which happens to be a forerunner of what to expect. On the track they both brought their best game in terms of lyrical delivery, vocal projection and fusion of melodious rhythms which birthed ann overall excellent production.

For King Promise this project was huge and mattered a lot. Few days to the official release he shared a post saying, “Woke up full of emotions. Sampling yourself is another level of art. This thing we do, is special. It’s magic. Pour my heart out and let the music do the talking.”

And shortly thereafter he made another post as soon as the album was released as his post steamed of excitements that knows no bound, “What a time to be alive!” He shared. “Our new album #SeeWhatWeveDone is finally OUT NOW !!! Massive love & Respect to everyone involved in the making process. A blessing to share this with the fans. A long time coming, finally it’s here. I hope you guys enjoy it as much as we did making it.”

The 9 track album is a masterpiece and produced jointly offers fans a blend of two worlds rich in different roots and styles. What is noted worthy is that It is a beautiful collection of words and emotions, a body of work that promises to be as intense as it is heartfelt. It is a carefully woven expression of sound and feeling, designed to linger long after the first listen and reward those who take the time to truly experience it.