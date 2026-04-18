Saraki Denies Alleged Link with Offa Robbery, Blasts Abdulrazaq

•Insists DPP reports cleared him of any wrongdoing

.Kwara PDP berates Kwara governor over alleged move to trivialise long-settled matter



Sunday Ehigiator in Lagosand Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has denied any alleged connection with the 2018 Offa robbery incident, describing attempts to link him to the crime as politically motivated and baseless.



He maintained that previous investigations into the Offa robbery case had exonerated him, citing legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

In the same vein, the Kwara State chapter of the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of attempting to reopen and politicise the long-settled Offa robbery case in what it described as a bid to tarnish the image of former Senate President, Dr. Saraki.



Saraki, in a statement yesterday, also took a swipe at Governor Abdulrazaq, accusing him of orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish his reputation.



According to the former Senate President, “For the benefit of the general public, let me categorically state that I have nothing to do directly or indirectly with any case of armed robbery or any criminal matter, whatsoever.”



He further described the move to reopen allegations against him as “a desperate ploy by a drowning politician,” adding that it amounted to “dirty politics taken too far and too low.”

The DPP, according to Saraki, failed to establish any evidence that linked him to the Offa robbery incident.



According to him, “the DPP stated that ‘this office is unable to establish from the evidence, a nexus between the alleged offence and the suspects’,” noting that a subsequent review also found no prima facie case against him for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, or culpable homicide.



He stressed that based on the DPP’s findings, suspects arrested in connection with the robbery were prosecuted and convicted, with the case currently before the Supreme Court.



The former Kwara governor alleged that the renewed accusations followed his recent criticism of the state government’s handling of insecurity, suggesting that the move was aimed at deflecting attention.



“Ordinarily, my attitude should be to shrug it off and say that we will meet in court since I know I have nothing to do with the incident,” he said, adding that public concern necessitated his response.



Saraki also accused the state government of withholding key documents, including the DPP reports, while promoting the allegations in the media.



“My legal team will definitely meet this governor in court,” he stated, expressing confidence that the judiciary would dismiss the case.



“I believe the judiciary will always sort out the chaff from the wheat. I know this case against me will collapse like a pack of cards,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kwara PDP said that the matter had been fully investigated by the Nigeria Police, and that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation had, in legal advice issued in 2018, found no evidence linking Saraki to the incident.

Addressing a press conference at the PDP Secretariat in Ilorin, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, urged “the Kwara State Government to desist from what it called ‘selective narration’ of facts, challenging it to make available all relevant legal documents to the public.”

According to him, the recent media reports suggesting renewed attention on the case amounted to “a dangerous and insensitive political distraction.”

“We address you today with deep concern over a disturbing development that strikes at the core of justice and responsible governance.

“We are shocked by reports alleging a plot to reopen and politicise the already concluded judicial process surrounding the tragic Offa robbery incident,” he said.

Adewara alleged that the move was targeted at discrediting Saraki, insisting that the former governor had no link to the crime.

According to him, “this is nothing but a desperate and reckless attempt by a politically weakened administration seeking to revive its declining influence.”

The PDP spokesperson further claimed that the state government was facing growing political rejection and insecurity challenges, which he said had weakened public confidence in the administration.

He also referenced recent political gatherings of the opposition party, insisting that the turnout at PDP events across Kwara Central and Kwara South showed that the party remained strong in the state.

Adewara further linked the controversy to a recent media appearance by Saraki, where he reportedly raised concerns about insecurity in parts of Kwara State.

“Rather than address worsening insecurity and killings in rural communities, the governor is allegedly resorting to resurrecting a painful national tragedy for cheap political gain,” he said.

The PDP maintained further that the matter had been fully investigated by the Nigeria Police, and that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation had, in legal advice issued in 2018, found no evidence linking Saraki to the incident.

Quoting from the advisory, the party stated: “There is no nexus between the alleged offence and the suspects,” and further noted that “no prima facie case was established against Senator Bukola Saraki for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, or culpable homicide.”

The party added that suspects were prosecuted and convicted at trial, with judgments upheld on appeal, while the matter remains pending at the Supreme Court.

The PDP urged the Kwara State Government to desist from what it called “selective narration” of facts, challenging it to make available all relevant legal documents to the public.

Adewara also called on residents of Offa, particularly families affected by the robbery incident, not to allow themselves to be used for political purposes.

“It is both unreasonable and illogical to associate a statesman of Dr. Saraki’s standing with such a heinous crime,” he said.

The party warned against what it described as attempts to “poison the political atmosphere” in the state, adding that it would not remain silent in the face of what it termed political intimidation.

The PDP further urged security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), to monitor developments closely to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“Kwara State must not be dragged into avoidable crisis for the sake of political desperation,” the statement added..