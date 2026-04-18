INEC Concludes CVR Phase II, Commences Claims and Objections Nationwide

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the second phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission said the Phase II of the exercise came to a close on Friday, 17th April 2026, recording a total of 3,748,704 completed registrations across the country.

INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement issued yesterday, however clarified that the commission notes that the figures are preliminary and subject to further verification.

She noted: “The figure contained in the commission’s weekly update for week 14 of the second phase of the exercise comprises both online pre-registrations and in-person completions at designated centres nationwide, reflecting sustained public participation in the voter registration process ahead of the 2027 general election.

“A breakdown of the registrations shows that 2,259,288 Nigerians completed their registration through the online pre-registration portal, while 1,489,416 finalised their registration physically.

“With the conclusion of the registration phase, INEC has now shifted focus to the display of the Register of Voters for Claims and Objections, a critical stage in ensuring the accuracy and credibility of the voter register.

“The display exercise will take place at designated centres nationwide from 20th to 26th April 2026, providing an opportunity for citizens to verify their details and raise objections where necessary.”

The commission urged all Nigerians who registered during the second phase to take advantage of this window to confirm the accuracy of their information and assist in identifying ineligible entries, including duplicate registrations, deceased persons and non-citizens.

Eta-Messi added that the CVR exercise is being conducted in phases, stressing that the first phase commenced on 18th August, 2025 and ended on 10th December, 2025; while the second phase ran from 5th January 2026 to 17th April 2026.

She said based on the commission’s timeline for the CVR exercise, earlier made public, the third phase of the CVR would resume on 4th May 2026 and continue until 17th August 2026, providing another opportunity for eligible Nigerians who are yet to register.

This, she stated, would be followed by a third round of the display of the register for claims and objections from 24th to 30th August 2026.

The commission reaffirmed that maintaining a clean and credible voter register remains central to the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections.