Akpabio Seeks Stronger Nigeria –Senegal Alliance to Bolster West Africa’s Stability 

.Pushes deeper parliamentary cooperation for peace, democracy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for a stronger strategic alliance between Nigeria and Senegal as part of efforts to reinforce regional stability, deepen democratic governance, and accelerate economic cooperation across West Africa.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his Media Office yesterday, made the call while receiving the Speaker of the Parliament of Senegal, Amadou Mame Diop, and his delegation on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

He described both countries as “brother nations bound by history, culture, and shared destiny,” stressing that closer collaboration between their legislatures was critical to advancing peace and institutional stability in the sub-region.

The Senate President reiterated Nigeria’s longstanding leadership in conflict resolution efforts in West Africa, citing interventions in troubled spots such as Guinea-Bissau, and pledged that the country would continue to work with Senegal and other partners to sustain peace and democratic order.

According to him, stronger parliamentary engagement between Abuja and Dakar would play a pivotal role in shaping governance outcomes and strengthening democratic institutions across the region.

He noted that Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly remains central to the country’s democratic framework and a key driver of accountability and policy direction.

Akpabio also lauded what he described as the emergence of a new generation of African leaders, pointing to his Senegalese counterpart as emblematic of a forward-looking leadership determined to redefine governance and cooperation on the continent.

In his remarks, Diop expressed appreciation for the warm reception, reaffirming Senegal’s commitment to expanding its historic and strategic ties with Nigeria.

He described the relationship between both countries as deeply rooted in shared cultural, linguistic, and ethnic affinities.

The Senegalese Speaker acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration, particularly within the framework of the Economic Community of West African States.

Diop highlighted growing opportunities for economic partnership, especially in the energy sector, noting Senegal’s recent entry into oil production and the potential to leverage Nigeria’s extensive experience in the industry.

He added that the increasing presence of Nigerian investors in Senegal reflects the strength and viability of bilateral economic relations.

Both leaders stressed the urgency of deepening regional integration through improved connectivity, enhanced trade linkages, and stronger cooperation in critical sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and energy.

They agreed that such measures are essential to building resilience and self-reliance amid global economic uncertainties.

Akpabio further reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting democratic values, safeguarding constitutional order, and supporting peace initiatives across West Africa.

He called for renewed efforts to bridge historical divides and foster a more united and prosperous region.

The Senate President also extended an invitation to Diop to visit Abuja, expressing confidence that sustained high-level engagements would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also advance the broader objective of regional stability and economic growth.