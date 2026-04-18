Uzodimma Appoints 16 RHA Directors for Organisational Effectiveness

.Appointees include Metuh, Dare, Rahman, Dabiri, Usman, Geidam, Mbaeri

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Director General and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Governor of Imo State, has announced the appointment of 16 Directors that will head the Directorates of the RHA.

President Bola Tinubu had in November 2025 designed the RHA as the vehicle to disseminate the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration to every part of the country in a build-up to the 2027 election campaign.

RHA has Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State, as Deputy Director General; Mohammed Inuwa, Governor of Gombe State, as Secretary and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as Deputy Secretary.

The RHA structure contains six Zonal Coordinators, 37 State Coordinators and 774 Local Coordinators.

The new RHA Director of media and publicity, Tunde Rahman, in a release issued yesterday listed the directorates and their directors to include: Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi- Youth; Chief Olisa Metuh- Organisation and Mobilisation; Mr. Tunde Rahman- Media and Publicity; Mr. Sunday Dare- Digital and New Media; Mele Kolo Geidam- Finance; Muiz Banire, SAN- Monitoring, Compliance and Legal; Bisoye Coker-Odusote- Technology and Data, and Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar- Support Groups.

Others are Ibrahim Garba- Intelligence; Senator Sani Musa- Special Duties; Hon. Simon Karu- Planning; Dr. Halima Suleiman Zakari- Welfare; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri- Administration; Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika-Women Affairs; Abike Dabiri- Diaspora, and Hadiza Bala Usman- Research and Innovation.