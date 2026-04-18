Airtel Nigeria Suspends Airtime, Data Credit Services

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has announced the temporary suspension of its airtime and data credit services.

The affected services allowed eligible prepaid customers to borrow airtime or data and repay on their next recharge.

The company in a statement signed by its Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Mr. Femi Adeniran, noted that customers would continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to airtime and data purchases through its existing channels.

Airtel Nigeria also said the temporary suspension would not have a material impact on its service standards across the country.

Commenting on the development, the Director of Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said: “This is a necessary and responsible step as we align our operations with evolving requirements. Airtel Nigeria remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and consumer protection, while continuing to innovate responsibly within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.”

The company added that it would provide updates on the status of the service in due course.

Airtel Nigeria is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc, operating in 14 countries across East, Central, and West Africa, Nigeria inclusive.