Korea-UNICEF Partnership Seeks to Close Immunisation Gap for 2.2m Nigerian Children

Funmi Ogundare

The Republic of Korea in partnership with UNICEF Nigeria, yesterday, launched a targeted programme to reach an estimated 2.2 million unvaccinated children with life-saving vaccines, as part of efforts to close immunisation gaps across the country.

The initiative, unveiled in Badagry, Lagos, is aimed at identifying and immunising zero-dose children in six states; Lagos, Ogun, the Federal Capital Territory, Bauchi, Niger and Adamawa, where gaps in vaccine coverage remain significant.

In her remarks, the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed, said the programme would focus on children in urban slums, border communities and other hard-to-reach areas often excluded from routine health services. She explained that the initiative would operate through national and state health systems to improve vaccine delivery, rebuild community trust and ensure broader access to immunisation.

Saeed noted that key interventions include community mobilisation, systematic tracking of children who miss vaccinations, and integrated health service delivery to identify and reach unvaccinated children wherever they reside. She described the initiative as a major step toward equitable healthcare access for children, adding that collaboration among governments, partners and communities would translate commitments into measurable impact.

“The choice of Badagry, a border community, for the flag-off reflects the programme’s focus on underserved populations,” she stated, adding that it aligns with Nigeria’s National Immunisation Strategy Agenda 2030 and builds on UNICEF’s experience in reaching vulnerable communities.

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Lee Sang Ho, stressed the need for global collaboration to tackle growing health security challenges, particularly in high-burden African countries. He said the country’s investment aims to reduce the number of unvaccinated children and strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Operating under the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator framework, the collaboration is currently in its third phase running from December 2025 to December 2026.

“Building on earlier investments initiated in 2023, the programme is expected to enhance health infrastructure in remote and underserved communities while expanding access to life-saving vaccines,” he stated.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the partnership aligns with the state’s commitment to inclusive growth and improved health outcomes. He noted that the state aims to ensure every child, regardless of location or circumstance, has equitable access to quality immunisation and primary healthcare services.

Stakeholders at the event expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen routine immunisation coverage, improve child health outcomes, and contribute to broader national and global health security efforts.