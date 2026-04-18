Court Summons Doris Ogala Over Alleged Cybercrime Offences Involving Pastor Okafor

Wale Igbintade

The federal government has initiated criminal proceedings against Nollywood actress Doris Ogala over alleged cyberstalking, false publications, and attempted extortion involving cleric Chris Okafor.

Court documents show that the charges were filed before the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Charge No. FHC/L/220C/2026: Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Doris Ogala, and are pending before Justice Aluko.

In a formal correspondence dated April 7, 2026, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Federal Ministry of Justice, confirmed that the charges followed a review of the police investigation and legal advice issued by the office.

The DPPF also requested the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, to serve the defendant with the charge and secure her attendance in court for arraignment scheduled for April 14, 2026.

The document noted that the defendant is currently on administrative bail.

Contrary to the narrative projected on social media, the actress is being sought in connection with a pending criminal suit instituted against her by the federal government.

According to the charge sheet, the federal government filed a four-count charge against Ogala under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

In Count One, the prosecution alleged that Ogala, between September 2024 and March 2026, knowingly published nude and intimate photographs of Okafor on social media without his consent.

The materials were said to be capable of causing embarrassment, emotional distress, and reputational harm, and were subsequently circulated across online platforms.

Count Two accused the actress of publishing messages, images, and video recordings containing allegations that Okafor committed rape against his wife, engaged in ritual practices, and was responsible for the death of another person.

The prosecution stated that these claims were false and were made with intent to cause annoyance, insult, intimidation, and reputational damage.

In Count Three, Ogala is alleged to have intentionally disseminated false electronic messages and video recordings through computer systems and networks, aimed at bullying, threatening, and harassing the cleric.

The materials were said to have been widely circulated on blogs and social media platforms.

Count Four borders on alleged attempted extortion.

The federal government claimed that Ogala threatened to continue publishing damaging and intimate content about Okafor unless she was financially compensated or provided with a house, with intent to harm his reputation and expose him to public ridicule.

The offences are said to contravene Sections 24(1)(a), 24(1)(b), 24(2)(a), and 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

The case is expected to come up for arraignment, where the charges will be formally read and the defendant required to enter her plea.