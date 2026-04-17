EU Backs Autonomy Plan for Sahara Under Moroccan Sovereignty

Mrs Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union(EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has affirmed the new European position on the Moroccan Sahara, considering that “genuine autonomy could represent a most feasible outcome” for a final resolution to the regional dispute.

A statement by Morocco’s foreign ministry on Thursday said Kallas made the EU position known during her working visit to Rabat on the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

“ Mrs. Kallas recalled the EU’s position, which calls upon the parties to engage in discussions without preconditions, taking as a basis Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal, with a view to achieving a final political solution,” the statement said.

In a joint statement, the EU hailed UNSC 2797 which expresses full support for the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy in facilitating and conducting negotiations on Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable resolution of the dispute.

The European bloc recognises that “a genuine autonomy could represent a most feasible outcome” and lauds Morocco’s willingness to engage in good faith with all parties concerned in order to clarify the arrangements under this autonomy plan and explain what shape autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty would take.

While many European countries have already shown strong support to the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, this new position of the EU marks a fundamental step forward.

It is part of the international momentum generated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favuor of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and in support of the Autonomy Initiative, which culminated in the adoption of Resolution 2797 by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2025.