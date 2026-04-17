Osun APC Slams Lawmaker Salam,  Faults  Criticism of Tinubu, Oyebamiji, Oke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned a member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, for his recent remarks against President Bola Tinubu and key figures of the party.

The party, in a statement released yesterday by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, described the comments of Salam, who represents Ede North/Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo federal constituency, during a television appearance as uncharitable, ill-informed, and misleading.

The APC recalled that Salam featured on Channels Television last Wednesday, where he spewed unguarded and derogatory remarks about the “result-oriented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the forward-looking and ever resourceful governorship candidate of our party, in the August 15, 2026, election, Bola Oyebamiji, and the pragmatic Director-General of our election committee, Hon. Wole Oke.”

According to him, “We know where Salam is coming from and we are not surprised that he could make such an unsubstantiated and utterly reckless statement about our governorship candidate who has distinguished himself as a huge and exemplary success in both his private and public life as against his preferred governorship candidate who is a perpetual satellite human being in his over six decades in his journey of life.

“There’s no way a child is beaten that he should be denied the opportunity to ventilate his anger through ceaseless crying as epitomised in the mere ranting of the ever-loquacious federal lawmaker, who needlessly broke loose and shamelessly engaged in exhibiting the irredeemable diarrhea of the mouth.

“The tone of the Salam tantrums against our calm and calculated governorship candidate who is not only well brought up but also imbued with an abundant native intelligence showed that the rudderless federal lawmaker is pained that we ceaselessly rejected the overtures of his boss to defect into our party which made him the first ever state governor to be denied of such overture in the political history of Nigeria.

“The appointment of Oke, the illustrious Esa-Oke-born federal lawmaker, representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the DG of our governorship campaign committee, has created perennial fears of the imminent loss of the election by the directionless Accord Party and its perpetual place holder governor.

“There is an issue if it is beyond the comprehension of a supposed lawmaker that the transfer of any civil or public servant under which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) falls is a routine and an internal arrangement or the absolute business of such ministries or parastatals.”

The state APC added: “There’s more to the Accord Party’s members furore over the transfer of the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) to Ondo State than meets the eye which is running riot in the subconscious of the good people of the state over an allegation being discussed in public places in the state that the crux of the matter in this regard was an alleged exchange of a N500 million gratification for an illegal electoral mission concerning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“It is strange and disheartening that Salam could be comparing the highly resourceful President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the visibly unproductive Governor Adeleke on his allegation of the combination of two ministries by the duo as, apart from the fact that they are incomparable, the glaring difference between President Tinubu and Senator Adeleke is like comparing the sky with the ground wh,,ich does not add up.

“Why must Salam blame the highly cerebral AMBO and our resourceful governorship campaign DG for the dwindling popularity of his favoured nonautomated governorship candidate who is forced to be contesting on the platform of the unpopular and relatively unknown Accord political party?”