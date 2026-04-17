Dangote Spotlights Refinery, Vision 2030  at Nasarawa Trade Fair

Africa’s leading conglomerate will feature its flagship, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company, at the 2026 Nasarawa State Trade Fair, which will be officially declared open by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on April 20, 2026.

Dangote Industries Limited will also showcase its Vision 2030, which focuses on driving innovation and Africa’s industrialisation.

The Dangote Group is the major sponsor of the Nasarawa Trade Fair and Exhibition (NASTFE) with the theme: ‘Unlocking Industrial Synergy: Deepening the Value Chain and Driving Inclusive Growth in Nasarawa State’.

A statement issued by the company’s spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, said other strategic business units of the company would be participating at the annual event in the state capital, Lafia.

Chiejina stated that products to be featured at the Fair will include those from the Group’s Strategic Business Units, such as Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Salt and Seasonings, Dangote SinoTruk, Dangote Packaging, and Dangote Fertiliser.

The statement quoted the Regional Director/Senior Adviser to Dangote Group President, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, as saying that Taraba State is key to the Group’s overall investment in Africa.

“It is home to Dangote’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL). The sugar project, when completed, will be one of the biggest sugar investments in Africa,” she said.

Mrs. Wali-Abdurrahman noted that the Trade Fair provides a valuable platform for the company to engage with key stakeholders and Nigerians interested in exploring business opportunities with the organisation.

She stated that a dedicated Help Desk would handle inquiries, enabling the company to effectively engage participants on the Dangote Group’s Strategic Business Units.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, the Chairman and Council members of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, said the theme for this year’s Trade Fair aptly aligns with Dangote Group’s vision.

“We align strongly with the vision of Aliko Dangote, whose leadership continues to shape Nigeria’s economic future. His focus on industrialisation, local production, and value creation inspires our efforts to connect MSMEs to structured value chains.

“Through this partnership, we are building a bridge between grassroots businesses and large industries, driving inclusive growth,” he said.

He said the third edition of NASTFE is designed as a practical business, industrial, and human capital development platform, adding that it is not just an exhibition.

According to him, “A major highlight of this year’s programme is the Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (ESAP), now structured as a package project for sponsorship support.

“ESAP is a yearly initiative from July to December, targeting 2,000 beneficiaries across the 13 local government areas of the state.

“The programme is strategically designed as a mobile training system, moving from one local government to another to ensure inclusive grassroots participation.”

Speaking on the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030, he said: “Our strategy is to align local enterprise development with large-scale industrial systems.”