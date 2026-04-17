Dr. Lola Olukuewu: On a Mission to Future-proof Africa through Tech

Dr. Lola Olukuewu, a renowned AI entrepreneur and educator, is on a mission to equip Africans with the skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. As the founder of TOPAS Hub, one of Africa’s most eco-friendly tech hubs, and a mentor with BAFAI, Dr. Olukuewu is leading the charge to drive innovation and growth on the continent. With her historic achievement as Nigeria’s first female Certified Chief AI Officer, she is breaking barriers and setting new standards in the tech industry. In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, she shares her vision for Africa’s tech future, her experiences as a pioneer in the field, and her insights on AI, entrepreneurship, and leadership

Your achievement as the first Nigerian female certified as Chief AI Officer from the Copenhagen Institute of Technology is historic. How does it feel?

It is both humbling and deeply significant. While I appreciate the recognition, I see it more as a responsibility than a personal milestone. It represents what is possible for African women in technology and leadership. I hope it inspires more women to step confidently into spaces like AI, which are shaping the future of work and economies. For me, it reinforces my commitment to mentorship, and to creating more pathways for others to rise.

What drives you?

What truly drives me is impact – creating meaningful change at scale. Over the years in my career journey, I have seen how access to the right knowledge and tools can completely transform lives and businesses. Today, with artificial intelligence, we are at a defining moment in history, and I am deeply motivated by the opportunity to ensure that Africa is not left behind. Through my work, especially with BAFAI, I am focused on equipping people with practical AI skills that help them improve efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and compete globally. For me, it is about building people, not just businesses.

What is the secret to balancing multiple ventures as an entrepreneur and investor?

I would say it comes down to clarity, structure, and people. You need a very clear vision for each venture, and how they align with your broader purpose. Beyond that, building strong systems and empowering capable teams is critical. I rely significantly on technology and delegation to achieve much in record times. I’ve learned that it’s not about being everywhere or doing everything yourself, it’s about creating an ecosystem where each part can function efficiently and grow sustainably.

How do you approach mentorship, especially for women in tech?

My approach to mentorship is very practical and empowerment-focused. I don’t just share theory, I guide people on how to apply technology, especially AI, to real-life business challenges. For women in tech, I am particularly intentional because representation matters.

I encourage them to build soft skills, confidence, improve on relevant skills for their profession, and position themselves for leadership. Throughout my career, and especially through BAFAI, I have had the privilege of mentoring and coaching hundreds of professionals and entrepreneurs. I help them see what is possible, improve processes, increase productivity, and ultimately grow their income and impact.

What is the most challenging part of being a pioneer in Africa’s tech space?

One of the biggest challenges is navigating both infrastructure limitations and mindset barriers. Sometimes the technology is available, but adoption is slow due to lack of awareness or resistance to change. However, I see these challenges as opportunities. Africa – and indeed the Global South, is uniquely positioned to leapfrog stages of development if we embrace innovation intentionally. Being one of the pioneers means you must have resilience and the ability to see possibilities where others see obstacles.

How do you stay innovative and ahead in your industries?

Continuous learning is non-negotiable for me. Technology evolves rapidly, especially in AI, so I invest time in staying informed, attending global programmes, and engaging with forward-thinking communities. I also believe innovation comes from collaboration – being in the right rooms, having the right conversations, and constantly asking, “What’s next?” Curiosity and adaptability are key.

TOPAS Hub is one of Africa’s most eco-friendly tech hubs. What’s the vision?

The vision for TOPAS Hub is to create a space where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. It’s not just about enabling startups or international businesses with the right meeting point, or creative space to work and thrive, it is also about building the ecosystem responsibly.

We are fostering an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can develop solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally conscious. I strongly believe that growth in the developing nations must be sustainable, and TOPAS Hub reflects that commitment.

You are an investor in AI-powered call center tools. What’s the impact?

The impact is significant because customer experience is at the heart of every successful business. AI-powered solutions like Ordibl (which is currently being fully developed), are helping organisations automate intelligently, respond faster, and maintain high-quality engagement with their customers. This not only improves efficiency but also reduces operational costs and increases scalability. It’s a clear example of how AI can directly drive business growth.

What is your take on sustainability in business and tech?

Sustainability is no longer optional, it is essential. Businesses today must think beyond profit and consider their long-term impact on the environment and society. I am an SDG 14 Advocate, encouraging as many as possible to consider the impact and implications of how we live and work on “Life Below Water”. In tech especially, we have a responsibility to build solutions that are efficient, inclusive, and environmentally conscious especially with AI that can pose significant impacts on the environment. This is something I actively promote

through both BAFAI and TOPAS Hub.

What is the best advice you’ve received, and who gave it?

One piece of advice or a mantra I have learnt, used many times, and that has stayed with me is: “Focus on the user and all else will follow.”. This is a philosophy I learnt during my time working at Google. It fundamentally shaped how I approach entrepreneurship. While financial success is important, true fulfillment comes from knowing that what you are building is creating value and making a difference in people’s lives.

How do you unwind and recharge?

I value moments of quiet reflection. I also enjoy learning. Sometimes, stepping away to read or explore new ideas helps me recharge mentally. For me, rest is not just about stopping, it is about renewing clarity and creativity.

What’s one thing people wouldn’t know about you from your professional profile?

People often see the achievements, but maybe not the depth of my passion for people. I genuinely find fulfilment in mentoring, and seeing others grow. It is something I take very personally, and invest deeply in.

What is a personal sacrifice you’ve made for your career, and was it worth it?

Time is one of the biggest sacrifices. Building across multiple industries and leading at this level requires a significant commitment. However, when I look at the lives impacted, the people mentored, and the systems being built, I can confidently say it has been worth it.

What is next for Dr. Lola Olukuewu?

My focus is on scaling impact. I am expanding AI education and adoption through BAFAI, strengthening innovation ecosystems through TOPAS Hub, and continuing to contribute to global conversations around responsible AI, and encouraging entrepreneurship in various other sectors. The goal is to ensure that Africa and the wider Global South, are not just participants, but leaders in the future of technology.