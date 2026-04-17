Ajah Chieftaincy Tussle Deepens as Family Accuses Akiolu of Forgery, Unlawful Detention

Uzoma Mba

The leadership dispute over the Ajah and Okun-Ajah stool recently took a new turn, with the Olumegbon Chieftaincy Family accusing the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, of interfering in its traditional leadership process through alleged forgery and the unlawful detention of one of its elders.

The allegations, which have further deepened tensions within the royal family, were made on Tuesday in Lagos by the family’s General Secretary, Alhaji Machado Adesina, who claimed he was detained for 32 days at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, allegedly on the monarch’s orders after he opposed the selection of Alhaji Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal Olumegbon as Oba-elect of the Ajah and Okun-Ajah Kingdom.

Adesina, 77, said he was held without a warrant and later arraigned at the Lagos State High Court on charges of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. He added that the court granted him bail and that the case remains pending.

According to him, pressure was mounted on him while in custody to endorse the installation of Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal Olumegbon as Oba-elect, contrary to the family’s preferred candidate, Pastor Emmanuel Olusegun Olumegbon.

He further alleged that after his release, he discovered that minutes of a purported family meeting indicated he attended and supported the installation of the Oba-elect, despite his absence.

Adesina said he subsequently petitioned the forensic unit of the FCID, which reportedly confirmed that the signature attributed to him in the document was forged.

He added that petitions had also been submitted to the Lagos State Government, the police, and the Eti-Osa Local Government, urging authorities to investigate the alleged forgery and review the installation process.

The elder also accused Oba Akiolu of attempting to influence family affairs and land matters in Ajah and Okun-Ajah, including the alleged sale of ancestral land.

He maintained that the Olumegbon family has longstanding ownership of the land, backed by historical court judgments culminating at the Supreme Court.

Adesina said the family would challenge what he described as the “illegal installation” of Abdulateef Kolawole Lawal Olumegbon in court if necessary.

“We are seeking justice from relevant authorities,” he said, insisting the monarch “is not a member of the Olumegbon royal family”.

Efforts to obtain a response from Oba Akiolu were unsuccessful, as the call and text message sent to his press secretary, Ayodele Olalere, were neither answered nor returned as of press time.