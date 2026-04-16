  • Thursday, 16th April, 2026

Your Choice of Deputy Gov ‘ll Define Your Legacy, Expert Warns Yusuf

Nigeria | 35 minutes ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A public affairs analyst, Jabir Madaki,  has warned the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, that his eventual choice of a substantive deputy governor will play a decisive role in shaping the legacy of his administration.

Madaki made this known yesterday in a report titled: ‘Government Integrity and Public Interest’, where he described the decision as a defining moment for the state government.

He cautioned that any misstep in the appointment process could have lasting political consequences, stressing that “your deputy appointment will either define this administration with honour or lead to consequences that may be difficult to reverse.”

The analyst expressed concern over the rumored consideration of a candidate with litigation hanging over his neck, warning that such a move could undermine public confidence in the government.

According to him, “Appointing a candidate facing unresolved corruption allegations would contradict the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The analyst urged the governor to instead consider credible alternatives as a suitable candidate for the job.

He stated that what you need now is “a seasoned professional with proven competence and integrity,” adding that such a considered appointment would strengthen governance and stability.

 Madaki urged the governor to act in the public interest, noting that the decision before him remains critical to sustaining trust as well as defining the administration’s place in history.

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