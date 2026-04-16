Why Esports Is New Frontier for Workforce Development

Iyke Bede writes that recognition for the burgeoning potential of the global esports sector and its accompanying career paths has encouraged educational systems worldwide to integrate competitive gaming into their curricula to ensure future-ready skill sets

In alignment with this global shift, the CEO of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), Bashir Are, unveiled a strategic plan to introduce esports to roughly three million students across Lagos State. By embedding competitive play into the study of mathematics—specifically algebra—and psychology, the initiative aims to pivot the narrative of gaming from mere entertainment toward a sophisticated tool for cognitive development and academic excellence.

Despite these initiatives, the sector still faces unique challenges, revealing that growth on the local scene is gruelling, often fueled by a passion for impact. At the recently concluded All African Gaming Expo (AGE), panellists examined the broader socio-economic importance of the sector in a session themed ‘Esports as a Driver for Education, Entertainment, and Youth Inclusion,’ analysing the system’s key components and outlining ways to accelerate growth.

Moderated by the President of the Esports Federation of Nigeria, Yahaya Maikori, the panellists included the Founder and CEO of Estars, Mags Byrne; the President of the Malta Esports Association, Michele Magro; the founder and CEO of Game Evolution, Kunmi Adenipebi; and the founder of Passport.GG, Ignat Bobrovich, and the President of the Esports Federation of Tanzania, Mshikilwa.

“The limitations that we’ve been having for at least a decade are basically because there is no proper infrastructure, at least from the government,” Adenipebi noted as he detailed the trajectory of esports in Nigeria.

He added, “We know that in most countries, whatever sector the government is involved with easily thrives. I know that for the past year now, the Esports Federation was formed. It was one of the problems we had. At the time, there was no federation monitoring what we were doing to assist us in growing.”

According to Adenipebi, creating grassroots awareness of how esports benefits various ecosystems in Nigeria is key to unlocking wealth generation, careers, and education beyond traditional means.

While the African esports sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world today, Mshikilwa highlighted a contrast between the local ecosystem and those of mature, established markets of the global West.

“Africa’s esports scene is accessible, but still lacks the structure of its global counterparts,” said Mshikilwa.

He further explained that growth is mainly driven by the expansion of mobile infrastructure and the availability of mobile devices; however, monetisation remains challenging, with the only silver lining being content creators who earn from brands.

Magro said, “The concept of people becoming professional esports players is a good idea. Some make a huge amount of money from that, but that’s a small percentage of people hoping to become successful esports players. That’s all well and good, but I think everyone needs to have realistic expectations.”

Instead, Magro advised that esports should be viewed as a powerful tool for youth empowerment, encouraging engagement in tasks they might otherwise ignore—a core principle of video gaming. The impact, he said, would be reflected in teamwork, practice, dedication, and skill acquisition applied in any area of their chosen career paths.

Turning to the role of esports education in making this a reality, Byrne suggested that universities must be active participants in the ecosystem.

“Estars has partnered with The Open University (UK) to provide CPD (Continuing Professional Development) courses for lecturers to enable them to teach the skills and teach more about esports,” she stated.

Ultimately, the consensus among the AGE panellists points to a future where esports transcends the screen. While infrastructure and monetisation remain significant hurdles, the shift toward structured education and government recognition marks a turning point for the continent. By bridging the gap between casual play and professional development, Nigeria and its African counterparts are positioning themselves to transform a passion for gaming into a robust engine for economic and social mobility.