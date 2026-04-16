‘Volunteering Will Build Capability, Leadership in Africa’

Managing Director, Project Management Institute (PMI), sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, has stated that volunteering is one of the most effective ways to build capability, credibility, and leadership, even though it has become Africa’s most underrated career accelerator.

Asamani who disclosed this in a statement, said: “Volunteering is often framed as an act of goodwill rather than a pathway to professional growth. This view misses an important point. In many cases, volunteering is one of the most effective ways to build capability, credibility, and leadership. April, designated as Global Volunteer Month, provides a timely opportunity to reconsider a practice that remains widely misunderstood, particularly in emerging markets.”

Across Africa, the disconnect between education and employability remains a persistent concern. According to the African Development Bank, 10–12 million young Africans enter the job market each year, yet employers continue to cite gaps in experience, problem-solving skills, and leadership readiness. The issue is not a lack of talent, but a lack of exposure. Traditional career paths, where progress depends on one’s level within an organisation, do not always provide the range of experience needed in a fast-changing economy, the statement said.

Asamani also said, “Volunteering, when approached with intention, can help close this gap. It puts people in situations where they are given real responsibility. This is evident across global professional communities, including PMI, where just under 18,000 volunteers contribute to initiatives that shape practice and build capability.”