Tinubu’s Lifetime Salary Approval Sparks Relief as Retired Paramilitary Chiefs Hail ‘Historic Justice’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Retired senior officers from Nigeria’s key paramilitary agencies have applauded President Bola Tinubu for approving a lifetime salary structure for top-ranking officers, describing the decision as a long-overdue act of justice that restores dignity to years of national service.

The commendation came on Wednesday in Abuja when former Controller-Generals and Deputy Controller-Generals from the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Correctional Service paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Leading the delegation, former Comptroller-General of the NIS, Chukwura Udeh, said the gesture by the President has brought closure to years of neglect and uncertainty that trailed their retirement.

He noted that successive administrations had failed to resolve the issue, leaving many senior officers to endure financial hardship after dedicating decades to national security.

According to him, the newly approved lifetime salary structure represents more than a policy shift, but a recognition of sacrifice and a reassurance that service to the nation will not end in hardship.

“Kindly convey our deep appreciation to Mr. President. What was treated as a simple approval today subjected many of us to years of suffering in the past,” he said, recalling how some retirees felt abandoned despite their contributions to national stability.

Responding, Tunji-Ojo said the Tinubu administration places a premium on the welfare of security personnel, stressing that nation-building goes beyond infrastructure to prioritising the people who safeguard it.

He explained the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda is anchored on improving the living conditions of both serving and retired officers, insisting that no personnel should retire into poverty after years of meritorious service.

“The President does not consider your welfare a mere slogan but a duty. You have given the best years of your lives to Nigeria; the country must, in return, stand by you,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo further highlighted ongoing reforms within the paramilitary services, including the clearance of longstanding promotion backlogs and the conduct of promotion examinations across the agencies.

He said the reforms have restored morale among officers, enabling them to progress in their careers predictably and serve with renewed pride and professionalism.

“The service has never been this structured and forward-looking. Officers now wear their uniforms with pride, knowing their future is more secure,” he added.

The visit underscored growing confidence among retired personnel that recent policy interventions by the Federal Government are beginning to address systemic welfare gaps within Nigeria’s paramilitary architecture.