Rensource Unveils New Leadership, Stratergy to Drive Expansion

Rensource Energy has announced a major restructuring with the unveiling of a new board of directors, executive management team and an expanded strategy aimed at positioning the company as a leading renewable energy partner across Africa.

The company said the repositioning marks a shift from project-based solar installation to a multi-technology energy platform, alongside a transition from founder-led operations to institutional governance and an expansion plan beyond Nigeria under a “Proven in Nigeria, Ready for Africa” strategy.

Rensource said the restructuring was undertaken to address execution gaps, strengthen governance and deepen leadership capacity while expanding its offerings beyond solar to a full-spectrum renewable energy platform.

Chairman of the board, Chikezie Nwosu, said the newly constituted board is designed to provide active oversight and strategic direction for the company’s next phase of growth.

“The board we have assembled is not ceremonial. Each member brings operational, financial and technical expertise to guide Rensource through its next phase of growth. We have moved from founder-led to institution-led governance. We are building an organisation that will power Africa’s industrial future for decades to come,” he said.

The executive management team is led by Chief Executive Officer, Olorunfemi Fapohunda, alongside Chief Operating Officer, Azizat Gbadegesin, and Chief Financial Officer, Segun Adebayo.

Fapohunda said the company’s transformation reflects a renewed focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy solutions to businesses.

“This is not the same Rensource of the past. We have new governance, new leadership, new discipline and a new vision. Our focus is simple: help Nigerian businesses replace diesel uncertainty with predictable, affordable, clean power. We finance, build, own and operate. Our clients focus on their core business. That is the Rensource promise,” he said.

Also, Gbadegesin said the company has developed an operational platform capable of delivering projects efficiently across markets.

“We have built a scalable operating platform that delivers projects on time, on budget and to specification. With 16 years of energy programme experience across Africa, I am confident that Rensource is now positioned to execute at a level the market has not yet seen. Our 99 per cent uptime target is not an aspiration, it is a standard,” she said.