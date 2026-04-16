REFORM WILL NOT SAVE NIGERIA’S OIL ECONOMY

Only a full‑scale transformation will, argues

MICHAEL KABI

Nigeria has launched yet another attempt to fix its troubled oil and gas sector. The new Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce is not the usual political committee assembled for optics. It brings together an unusually strong mix of banking innovators, capital-markets specialists, legal minds, and seasoned operators. In a country where committees often feel like a ritual, this one has genuine intellectual weight.

But it also has a blind spot that could prove costly. The group does not include specialists in the above-ground risks that have repeatedly undermined Nigeria’s energy ambitions — the community tensions, political incentives, security economics, and fragile social contract that define the Niger Delta. These are not peripheral issues. They are the reason Nigeria’s oil reforms keep stalling, no matter how well-designed the legislation.

Still, the pedigree of those at the table matters. The Taskforce is led by Fola Adeola, the visionary who co‑founded Guaranty Trust Bank and helped midwife Nigeria’s modern pension reforms — two of the most credible institutional successes the country has produced in the last three decades. Around him is a team that blends deep sectoral experience with financial and regulatory sophistication: senior oil and gas operators who understand the industry’s operational realities, capital‑markets professionals who know how to structure investment at scale, and legal and governance experts capable of navigating the complex institutional terrain. Their presence signals seriousness. But the task before them is not technical housekeeping. It is existential.

For decades, the country’s oil sector has behaved like a siloed revenue machine. Crude goes out, refined products come in, gas is flared or exported, jobs are minimal, and the wider economy barely feels the impact of the country’s resource wealth. This is not a geological problem. It is a structural one. The danger now is that Nigeria mistakes “PIA implementation” for progress. Countries that escaped the resource trap did something far more ambitious.

Norway did not become a model by accident. It separated policy, regulation, and commercial operations with unusual clarity, and built a sovereign wealth fund that stabilised the economy rather than feeding political cycles. Brazil used Petrobras’ deepwater success to build domestic manufacturing and research capacity, turning oil into an industrial strategy rather than a fiscal crutch. Saudi Arabia’s partial listing of Aramco forced transparency, attracted global capital, and gave citizens a direct stake in oil wealth — all while retaining state control. These countries understood that the real prize was not the barrel, but the value chain around it.

Nigeria has never made that leap. Its national oil company, NNPC, faces an impossible mandate: operate commercially, remain politically controlled, avoid transparency, and still compete globally. No company can survive that contradiction. A phased domestic listing — even a modest one — would force financial clarity, align incentives, and unlock capital. The goal is not privatisation for ideology’s sake. It is accountability through exposure to markets.

If oil defined Nigeria’s past, gas should define its future. But only if the country stops exporting raw molecules and starts using gas as an industrial feedstock. The countries that industrialised on hydrocarbons did so by powering manufacturing with cheap gas, producing fertiliser and petrochemicals, and building export-competitive industrial clusters. Nigeria should anchor gas-based industrial parks in the Niger Delta, guarantee competitively priced domestic supply and link pipelines directly to manufacturing zones. That is how hydrocarbons create jobs.

Yet none of this will matter if Nigeria continues to ignore the above-ground crisis that has quietly shaped its energy sector for decades. Oil theft, vandalism and community unrest are often framed as security failures. They are not. They are symptoms of economic exclusion. The current Host Communities framework risks repeating old mistakes — distributing funds without creating ownership. A more durable model would give communities equity participation, professionalised development corporations and income tied to production stability. When communities benefit directly, they protect the infrastructure.

Nigeria’s biggest short-term opportunity is not new investment. It is unlocking stranded assets. Joint-venture restructuring, asset divestment frameworks, and marginal field financing can turn dormant assets into producing ones — if executed with discipline. But the country must also rethink how it measures success. Barrels alone are no longer a meaningful metric. The real indicators over the next decade should be the share of gas used domestically, the manufacturing output linked to hydrocarbons, the jobs created along the value chain and the reduction in dependence on imported fuels. In other words: how much value stays in the country.

Over the coming weeks, I will publish detailed analyses on each of these pillars — NNPC governance, gas-based industrialisation, community equity models, and the design of an Energy Transformation Fund — to support the Taskforce’s work with practical, implementable frameworks. Nigeria does not lack ideas. It lacks execution anchored in difficult choices.

The Taskforce now faces a defining moment. It can either produce another comprehensive report that diagnoses everything and changes nothing, or it can force the structural transformation Nigeria has avoided for decades. If it succeeds, it will not simply reform a sector. It will redefine the role of natural resources in one of Africa’s largest economies. The opportunity is enormous. The cost of missing it is even greater.

Dr. Kabi is a chartered accountant and energy strategist whose career spans banking leadership, a General Manager role at Dangote Group and 18 years at Chevron Nigeria. He is Managing Partner of Mike Kabi Associates, a Lagos-based firm advising the private sector, oil and gas companies, and development institutions across Africa.