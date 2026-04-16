PTDF Unveils Nigeria-UK Scholarship Scheme, Shifts Focus to Practical Research

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has introduced a transnational education model that allows beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme to study partly in Nigeria and partly in the United Kingdom

Head of Information Technology at the fund, Prof. Abdulkadir Alkali disclosed this in Kaduna during the second phase of the screening of shortlisted candidates for the PhD. Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) held at the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna.

According to him, the move is aimed at bridging global expertise with local industry needs in the oil and gas sector.

He said the fund has also shifted its focus towards solution driven research under the scholarship scheme as part of efforts to strengthen manpower development for the industry.

Alkali explained that the transnational model promotes collaboration between Nigerian academics and international partners while ensuring that research outputs are relevant to industry needs.

He noted that the screening process for PhD. candidates, which he supervised, involved strict credential verification and merit-based shortlisting, with emphasis on the practical relevance of research.

According to him, MSc candidates were assessed last week, while PhD. candidates were interviewed this week.

Alkali said, “For years, PTDF has sponsored scholars abroad to acquire knowledge and return home to contribute to national development.”

A representative of the Federal Character Commission, Dalhatu Ibrahim, who monitored the Kaduna exercise, described the process as transparent and equitable.

In an interview with journalists, Ibrahim said the entire process, from application to shortlisting and interview of candidates, was fair and reflective of the federal character principle.

Members of the interview panel also expressed confidence in the process, noting that strict adherence to merit would ensure credible selection.

One of the panelists, Dr. Alowolodu Olufunsho, of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said performance varied, with emphasis on practical and impactful research.

“We are looking for applicants who can contribute to knowledge and provide practical solutions, especially within the oil and gas sector,” she said.

Some of the candidates who spoke in an interview described the exercise as rigorous but engaging, noting that the panels tested both theoretical knowledge and the practical relevance of their research proposals.