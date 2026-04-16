NSC Insists on Stakeholders’ Engagement Before New Tariff Implementation

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has insisted on comprehensive stakeholder engagement before the implementation of the proposed tariff hike.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ forum on the planned increment, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr. Akutah Pius, said the earlier suspension of the tariff implementation in March, 2026 was a deliberate move to allow for broader consultations across the maritime value chain.

He told shipping companies, freight forwarders, importers and exporters that implementation of the new tariff would only commence after shipping companies conclude engagements with importers, shippers, clearing agents and other critical stakeholders.

Akutah assured that the approved 30 percent tariff increase would not destabilize the economy, explaining that it represents a ceiling rather than a fixed rate.

“Today’s engagement was productive. The suspension of the tariff implementation last month created room for us to interact with stakeholders and address key concerns. The 30 per cent increase is the upper limit; shipping companies may implement 10 or 20 percent depending on the outcome of their consultations. It will be gradual,” he said.

He emphasised that the adjustment would not come as a shock to the economy, noting that some shipping companies had already commenced consultations and partial implementation.

He further explained that while shipping companies had proposed increases ranging between 150 and 200 percent, the Council settled for 30 percent to strike a balance between industry sustainability and economic stability.

“Shipping companies argued that 30 per cent is too low given inflation and rising operational costs, but we determined it was sufficient to avoid overburdening the economy,” he said.

President of the National Shippers’ Association of Nigeria (NSAN), Dr. Jamilu Umar, said stakeholders were not opposed to the increment itself but to the process.

“We are not against the increase, but due process must be followed. There must be proper consultation, and all stakeholders must be carried along,” he said.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) echoed similar concerns, urging that shipping companies be mandated to consult stakeholders before implementing any adjustments.

Also speaking, President of the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN), Boma Alabi, attributed the tariff hike to prevailing economic challenges, noting that the approved 30 percent increase fell short of industry expectations.

“The 30 percent approved is not entirely commercial. We initially proposed over 100 percent, but this reflects current realities. Shipping companies are also contending with rising costs, including a minimum wage of N200,000 in the subsector,” she said.