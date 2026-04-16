NIJ Honours Customs CG Adeniyi with Fellowship, Plans   Multimedia Centre

Ayodeji Ake

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism(NIJ) has conferred a prestigious fellowship on the Comptroller-General(CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at a Special Convocation held yesterday in Lagos.

The ceremony, attended by top media professionals, academics and customs officers, celebrated Adeniyi’s contributions to public service, communication, and institutional reform.

Speaking shortly after receiving the honour, Adeniyi expressed deep appreciation, describing the recognition as both fulfilling and motivating.

“I feel so inspired and delighted. The recognition is a very big honour for me. It is also a personal challenge for me to continue to build the capacity of this generation of journalists and communication professionals,” he said.

He noted that the award offered him an opportunity to give back to his alma mater.

“This institution contributed to my professional development, and today has provided me an opportunity to come and say thank you and reinvest back into it,” he added.

Adeniyi also used the platform to highlight infrastructure gaps in the institute, pledging support for improved learning facilities.

He announced plans to collaborate with the school on a needs assessment that would lead to the construction of a modern multimedia resource centre.

He said: “We will be working with the school to put up a two-storey multimedia and resource centre. It will house a radio station, editing suites, production suites, and provide an environment where students can practically apply what they are taught.”

He urged alumni and students to prioritise personal and career development.

here are far more opportunities now than when we were here almost 40 years ago. I challenge you to make the best use of available facilities and come back one day to give back,” he said.

Chairman of the NIJ Governing Council and former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, described Adeniyi as a shining example of excellence and dedication.

He praised his rise through the ranks and global recognition, commending his election as chair of the World Customs Organisation Council.

“We are proud of him. His achievements have brought honour not only to this institution but to Nigeria as a whole,” Osoba said.

In his remarks, NIJ Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said the fellowship reflects the institute’s tradition of recognising individuals whose work has significantly impacted the media and national development.

“Today, history is made as Bashir Adeniyi becomes the first alumnus of this institute to receive this honour,” Adefaye said, adding that his career embodies discipline, transparency, and transformative leadership.

The event marked a significant milestone for the institute, reinforcing its legacy of producing leaders who shape both media and national instituti