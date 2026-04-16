  • Wednesday, 15th April, 2026

NIGCOMSAT Set to Renew Space Technology License  

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Following the December 2026 expiration date of its space station landing permit licence, which allows it to provide satellite services in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), has assured Nigerians of its readiness to renew the licence before the December expiration date.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIGCOMSAT Limited, Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the need to renew the licence before its expiration date became necessary, following the important role that NIGCOMSAT plays in providing satellite services covering both geostationary and non-geostationary orbits.

As of 2020, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued over 55 of such permits to both local and foreign players in the space technology, with the list updated biannually, in compliance with the commercial satellite communications guidelines.

The latest of such licence issued by NCC, were the ones issued to Project Kuiper Satellite, operated by Amazon from America and BeetleSat-1 from Israel. NCC granted both global satellite internet operators seven years licence each to operate in Nigeria from February 28, 2026, to February 28, 2033.

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