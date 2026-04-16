Late Goal Sends Bayern through to Semis as Real Crash

Bayern Munich set up a Champions League semi-final date with holders Paris St-Germain after they came out on top of a 4-3 seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid. The Bundesliga side who won the first leg 2-1 went through on 6-4 aggregate.

Five goals were scored in a blistering, breathless first half of a quarter-final second-leg cracker, before the game switched to a tactical battle after the break with both sides slowing down the tempo.

It looked like extra time would be needed to settle the outcome, but Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting four minutes from time following a foul by the French midfielder on Harry Kane.

With a minute left, Luis Diaz delivered a decisive blow with his 24th goal of the season.

The former Liverpool forward played a one-two with Jamal Musiala before sending a curling strike into the top corner via a slight deflection.