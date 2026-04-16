  • Thursday, 16th April, 2026

Late Goal Sends Bayern through to Semis as Real Crash

Featured | 9 seconds ago

Bayern Munich set up a Champions League semi-final date with holders Paris St-Germain after they came out on top of a 4-3 seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid. The Bundesliga side who won the first leg 2-1 went through on 6-4 aggregate. 

Five goals were scored in a blistering, breathless first half of a quarter-final second-leg cracker, before the game switched to a tactical battle after the break with both sides slowing down the tempo.

It looked like extra time would be needed to settle the outcome, but Real Madrid substitute Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting four minutes from time following a foul by the French midfielder on Harry Kane.

With a minute left, Luis Diaz delivered a decisive blow with his 24th goal of the season.

The former Liverpool forward played a one-two with Jamal Musiala before sending a curling strike into the top corner via a slight deflection.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.