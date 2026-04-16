Lassa Fever Epidemic Claims 170 Lives in 14 Weeks

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has put the number of deaths resulting from Lassa Fever between January and the first week of April this year at 170.

In its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 14 (30th March – 5th April, 2026), NCDC said Nigeria recorded a total of 22 confirmed cases.

Also, the centre said the total number of new confirmed cases decreased from 26 in Epi week 13 of 2026 to 22.

The cases were reported in Edo, Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Ebonyi and Benue states.

According to NCDC, cumulative number of cases recorded for week 14 (2026) include; 22 confirmed cases and 170 deaths, Case Fatality Rate 24.8% (higher than 18.8% same period in 2025).

It said that 22 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 94 LGAs.

84 percent of confirmed cases were from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo State.

The Centre said that the predominant age group affected remained 21- 30 years, while no new healthcare worker was affected as at Week 14.