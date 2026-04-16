Keyamo Signs Reviewed Nigeria, Morocco BASA Agreement At GISS

• Engages ICAO, EU leaderships

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Wednesday signed a Reviewed Bilateral Air Services Agreement with the Kingdom of Morocco as part of his high-level engagements with the leaderships of the International Civil Aviation Organization-ICAO and that of the European Union during the ongoing Symposium (GISS) holding in Marrakech.

As part of his official participation on the opening day of the symposium, the minister paid a courtesy visit to the President of the ICAO Council, Mr. Toshiyuki Onuma.

During the meeting, Mr. Onuma reaffirmed ICAO’s strong commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria, commending the country for the development of its comprehensive Civil Aviation Masterplan (CAMP).

He also acknowledged Keyamo’s insightful presentation on “The Future of Aviation’s Workforce,” delivered at the symposium.

The ICAO Council President further pledged enhanced support for Nigeria in the areas of aviation workforce development, capacity building, and the implementation of strategic programmes aimed at strengthening the nation’s aviation ecosystem.

In response, the minister welcomed these assurances and reiterated Nigeria’s full alignment with ICAO’s global standards, implementation priorities, and long-term vision for a safe, secure, and sustainable aviation sector.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Keyamo also held constructive discussions with the European Union (EU) delegation. The engagement built upon the existing cooperation framework between the EU and Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation, exploring expanded opportunities for technical assistance, strengthened safety oversight, and deeper institutional collaboration.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation reforms, enhancing regulatory capacity, and supporting initiatives that will further modernize the sector in line with global best practices.

Keyamo also signed a Reviewed Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the Kingdom of Morocco.

In a statement issued by his SA Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the landmark agreement, Keyamo said it represents a significant milestone in strengthening air transport relations between both countries.

“It establishes a modern and forward-looking framework that enhances connectivity, deepens commercial cooperation, and expands operational opportunities for airlines, airports, and regulatory institutions.

“The BASA also aligns with continental aviation priorities, supports environmental sustainability, and reinforces shared commitments to safety, security, and operational efficiency.

“Beyond aviation, the agreement is expected to catalyze broader economic growth by opening new channels for trade, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges between Nigeria and Morocco.”