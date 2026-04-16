Investors Converge as ATC New Industrial Hub Signals Big Shift in Ogun State

Precious Ugwuzor

The quiet town of Ode Remo in Ogun State burst into national prominence on a recent Tuesday as investors, traditional rulers and government officials converged for the inauguration of the ATC Business and Industrial Park, a project already being described as a defining economic milestone.

Chairman of Abejoye Trading Company Limited, Senator Oladipo Odujinrin, set the tone with a stirring welcome, declaring the event “history in motion” and unveiling a bold vision anchored on industrial growth, job creation and long term prosperity.

Representing Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Commissioner for Works, Ade Adesanya, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to industrialisation, noting that Ogun has steadily positioned itself as Nigeria’s leading investment destination.

Beyond the ribbon cutting, the ATC Park stood out as a functioning industrial hub rather than a speculative project, with infrastructure already in place and businesses actively operating within its ecosystem.

Spanning 10 acres, the park has four acres fully developed, boasting internal road networks, stable power supply and administrative facilities that have attracted and retained international companies.

Three fully completed warehouses, now fully occupied by foreign firms, offered clear evidence of demand, reinforcing confidence in the viability of the industrial cluster.

Situated minutes from the Gateway International Airport in Iperu Ilishan and within an hour of Lagos, the park enjoys prime access to Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and emerging logistics corridors.

Its proximity to the proposed Olokola Deep Sea Port further enhances its appeal, placing the development at the intersection of air, sea and road networks critical for trade and distribution.

Odujinrin described the park as more than land, but a fully integrated ecosystem designed to support logistics, manufacturing, warehousing, aviation services and hospitality.

Attention quickly shifted to the next phase of development, with six acres earmarked for expansion through strategic partnerships and co investment opportunities.

The highlight of the expansion is a proposed shopping mall, whose groundbreaking was performed by Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, symbolising a new commercial hub for the region.

Plans also include a four star business hotel and mixed use developments aimed at supporting a growing workforce and expanding population within the corridor.

With embedded power solutions incorporating gas, solar and hybrid systems, the park is positioned to overcome Nigeria’s long standing energy challenges and guarantee reliable supply for investors.

In an emotional reflection, Odujinrin linked the project to his late father’s legacy, describing the park as a continuation of a vision rooted in service, enterprise and generational impact.

As dignitaries applauded the commissioning, a clear message resonated across the gathering: Ode Remo is no longer on the margins but on the map, and early investors stand poised to shape the future of one of Nigeria’s fastest rising industrial corridors.