IHS Digitises over 200 Nigerian Artifacts to Boost Creative Economy

Emma Okonji

In a bid to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage and to boost the country’s creative economy, IHS Nigeria, a global telecoms infrastructure company, has invested in the national museum in Lagos by digitising over 200 Nigerian artifacts, as part of its efforts to renovate the entire national museum.

Speaking at the unveiling of the renovated national museum, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer at IHS Nigeria, Dapo Otunla, said IHS decided to partner with the federal government on the project as part of its many sustainability projects in over 160 communities in Nigeria.

“The renovation and the digitisation of over 200 national artifacts, speak to some of our sustainability pillars. If you look at the artifacts in the gallery, they’re reflective of our history, they’re reflective of our culture, and more importantly, they highlight the impact of sustainability, being able to preserve value and maintain objects that our forefathers created in their time and left for generations that came after them to enjoy,” Otunla said.

Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments Nigeria (NCMM), Olugbile Holloway, who commended IHS Nigeria for the initiative and commitment to investment, said in the last two decades the national museum in Lagos has not undergone any extensive renovation like what IHS did.