Guinness Nigeria Posts N10.39bn Profit After Tax, Declares N2 Interim Dividend

Sunday Ehigiator





Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a Profit After Tax of N10.39 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a 48 per cent increase from N7.03 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, as it declared an interim dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share.

The company in a statement yesterday, revealed that its earnings per share rose to N4.74 from N3.21 in the prior year, reflecting improved profitability driven by operational efficiency and reduced finance costs.

Revenue for the period grew by four per cent to N122.77 billion, while operating profit stood at N17.18 billion despite margin pressures. Net finance costs declined significantly to N1.43 billion from N7.72 billion in the same period last year, supporting the strong bottom-line performance.

“The interim dividend translates to a total payout of approximately N4.38 billion, based on 2.19 billion shares outstanding, with April 20, 2026, set as the qualification date. The dividend will be paid from distributable profits in line with Sections 426–428 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.”

Chairman of the Board, Fabian Ajogwu, said: “The Board is pleased to declare this interim dividend, which reflects both the quality of earnings achieved in Q1 FY2026 and our commitment to disciplined capital stewardship. A 48 per cent growth in Profit After Tax is not accidental, it is the result of sustained governance oversight, strategic clarity, and the dedication of our management team and employees.”

He added that the board remains committed to rewarding shareholders while positioning the company for long-term growth.

Also commenting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma, said: “Our capital allocation decisions remain grounded in disciplined execution, financial prudence and a clear focus on long-term value creation. The interim dividend reflects the outcome of improved operational efficiency and a measured approach to capital deployment, while maintaining balance sheet strength and performance stability.”

The company noted that the dividend declaration underscores its renewed focus on delivering consistent shareholder value, following a strong performance in the 2025 financial year, while maintaining a balance between reinvestment and returns.