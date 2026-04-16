Foundation Graduates 46 Students in Tech Skills, Offers Laptops

The Yomi Denzel Foundation, which trains Nigerian youths on technology related skills, held its fourth graduation ceremony in Lagos, where it offered certificates to 46 students that graduated from its nine months intensive training designed to build local capacity in tech skills.

Among the 46 students, 25 of them were offered brand new HP laptops for their outstanding performances in Data Computing and Python while others were given cash awards, alongside certificates of training.

In his keynote address, the Founder, Yomi Denzel Foundation, Mr. Yomi Denzel Olaniyi, who commended the graduating students for their commitment, said the students had nine months intensive training on Data Computing, Python, Computer Programming, AI Analytics and other tech related skills from two different campuses in Lagos and Ibadan.

“The training was meant to give young Nigerians a chance to learn the skills that are very important now in 2026, such as Computer Programming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and in Nigeria we have a lot of young motivated and ambitious people that are ready to learn skills technology and we just want to make them even more successful and guide them and give them the certificates and the knowledge and the tools so that they can make a better future for themselves,” Olaniyi said.