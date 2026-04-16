Firm, Lagos Food Bank Tackle Hunger Crisis

Mary Nnah

In a bold move to address the growing hunger crisis in Lagos, creative agency X3M Ideas has partnered with Lagos Food Bank to launch a provocative awareness and fundraising campaign.

The campaign, which breaks across digital and out-of-home platforms, subverts popular fitness culture to expose the deadly reality of malnutrition in the city.

The campaign features two striking executions with headlines “Killer Abs” and “Dangerous Curves”, which are typically associated with fitness goals, but are turned on their head to reveal the harsh reality of chronic hunger and malnutrition in Lagos. The copy reads, “For some, it’s the deadly effect of hunger.”

According to Lagos Food Bank Spokesperson, Steve Babaeko, “Hunger in Lagos is not hidden. It is right in front of us. This campaign helps people see what they may have been conditioned not to notice. And once you see it, you cannot look away.”