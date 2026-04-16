FG Inaugurates NEMSA Board, Declares Zero Tolerance for Substandard Materials

• Adelabu: Electrical accidents, system losses linked to weak compliance

•New board pledges to deliver, seeks minister’s support

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), declaring a zero tolerance policy for the use of inferior materials in Nigeria’s power sector, as part of efforts to curb electrical accidents and improve system reliability.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said persistent electrical accidents, equipment failures and network inefficiencies across the country were largely due to weak compliance with technical and safety standards.

He stressed that NEMSA plays a central role in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) as the statutory body responsible for enforcing technical regulations and ensuring that all electrical installations and equipment meet required standards.

According to him, the agency’s responsibilities cut across the entire value chain, from generation to transmission, distribution and end-use, making it critical to the safety and integrity of the power system.

Adelabu noted that without strict enforcement of standards, efforts to build a modern, reliable and expanding electricity market would continue to face setbacks, insisting that substandard infrastructure has no place in the sector.

He emphasised that the proliferation of poor-quality electrical materials has contributed significantly to system losses and avoidable accidents, adding that NEMSA must intensify its inspection, testing and certification processes to reverse the trend.

The minister urged the board to adopt a more proactive enforcement posture, ensuring that every component of the country’s power infrastructure meets the highest standards of safety, quality and performance.

“A modern, reliable, and expanding electricity market cannot thrive without strict adherence to technical standards and a zero-tolerance approach to substandard infrastructure. As such, the role of NEMSA is both consequential and critical to the transformation of Nigeria’s power sector and this transformation is central to our broader ambition of achieving universal access, improved reliability, and sustainable energy.

“The persistent challenges of electrical accidents, system losses, equipment failures, and network inefficiencies can directly be linked to weak compliance with safety and technical standards. This is where NEMSA must lead with renewed vigour. Your task is not only regulatory but also strict enforcement to ensure that every component of our power infrastructure meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance,” Adelabu stressed.

He further charged the board to strengthen governance within the agency, provide clear strategic direction and support management in scaling up its operations, particularly in enforcement and compliance monitoring.

Besides, Adelabu highlighted the need for NEMSA to evolve alongside ongoing changes in the sector, including increased private sector participation, decentralisation of electricity markets and the growth of off-grid and renewable energy systems.

The minister added that public awareness and stakeholder engagement would be critical in fostering a culture of compliance, urging the agency to collaborate more closely with other regulators, industry players and subnational governments.

He assured the board of the federal government’s support, noting that the Ministry of Power would continue to provide the policy guidance and institutional backing required to strengthen NEMSA’s operations.

In her remarks, the new Chairman of the NEMSA Board, Ikechi Nwosu, acknowledged the challenges facing the agency and pledged the board’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.

She said the electricity sector had evolved significantly in recent years, with increased involvement of the private sector and subnational entities, making NEMSA’s regulatory role more complex.

Nwosu, however, appealed for greater support from the ministry, particularly in the areas of manpower and technical training, noting that the agency requires more personnel and improved capacity building to effectively carry out its responsibilities.

She also pointed to the absence of a governing board since 2022, expressing confidence that the newly inaugurated team would work with management to strengthen oversight and reposition the agency for improved performance.

Aside from Nwosu (Chairperson), other members of the board are: Zubair Idris, Member, North West; Charles Asogwa, Member, South East; Sani Shehu, Member, North East; Elizabeth Igbah Member, North Central; Emmanuel Nkpe, Member, South-South and Adeyemi Adetunji, Member, South West. The Board Secretary is Mohammed Liman.

Statutorily, NEMSA is the body responsible for the enforcement of technical standards and regulations in Nigeria’s power sector.