FG: Conventional Building Technologies Can’t Deliver Affordable Housing to Nigerians

• Explores partnership with Sinoma for innovative building materials

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday said that conventional building technologies were incapable of delivering affordable housing required by the target population, particularly workers in the middle cadre, highlighting the need to embrace innovative materials.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, during a meeting with Sinoma New Materials Nigeria Company Ltd in Abuja, said the government was therefore exploring partnership opportunities in innovative technologies towards increasing delivery of affordable housing in Nigeria.

The partnership with Sinoma, which specialises in eco-friendly, fire and water resistant building materials with termite protection, Dangiwa said, focuses on the promotion of innovation, sustainable construction, and local manufacturing of building materials.

Speaking during the engagement, Dangiwa emphasised the priority of the federal government to ensure that low- and middle-income Nigerians can achieve home ownership within their working lifetime.

“We want a situation where the average Nigerian worker can achieve home ownership with his salary within the period of his service. That is why we are particularly interested in innovation and technology that can make housing more affordable,” the minister said.

He also noted that the conventional construction methods have proven inadequate in delivering houses at an affordability scale required by the target population, particularly workers in the middle cadre.

According to him, while the government remains open to new construction technologies and building materials, such innovations must be properly demonstrated and proven to work effectively at a viable scale.

“We can only fully agree with you if you have demonstrated this somewhere and delivered it at scale. People must be able to see and touch what has been built and understand its durability over time,” he added.

The minister also stressed the importance of construction speed in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit. “If you are given land to deliver to 100 houses, how many days will it take you to complete them? These are important questions because speed in construction is critical in addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria,” he stated.

Dangiwa also highlighted the federal government’s plan to promote building materials manufacturing hubs across the country to support housing delivery, saying that such hubs will serve as centres for the local production of innovative construction materials required to accelerate housing development and reduce construction costs.

“If you are able to deliver these products effectively, your factory could become part of the materials manufacturing hubs we are promoting to support mass housing construction in the country,” he said.

Dangiwa further explained that the government is encouraging partnerships with the private sector through Public–Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, where government may provide land while developers bring technology, machinery and financing for construction.

“ Under such arrangements, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) can purchase completed houses on behalf of beneficiaries and pay developers upfront while recovering the costs gradually through mortgage schemes,” he stated

The minister directed relevant directors in the housing ministry to continue the engagement with the company to further refine their proposal and ensure alignment with the government’s housing priorities.

Earlier, leader of the Sinoma team, Eric, commended the commitment of the federal government to tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit through initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

He said the company aligns fully with the government’s housing priorities, particularly in delivering affordable housing at scale, promoting industrialisation of construction materials, and encouraging innovation and sustainability in the built environment.

“Housing development should not only be seen as a social necessity but also as a key economic driver capable of creating jobs, strengthening industries, and stimulating national development,” he stated.

Among the products introduced by the company is SinoBoard Fibre Cement Technology, an advanced building solution designed to support modern, efficient and sustainable construction.

He explained that the technology enables faster construction through prefabrication and dry construction systems, while offering durability due to its resistance to moisture, fire, termites and harsh weather conditions.

Accordingly, he said that the solution is cost-efficient, reduces long-term maintenance costs, and supports environmentally friendly building practices suitable for green housing initiatives.

“Our technology can significantly enhance the delivery of mass housing projects across Nigeria,” he said.

The company also expressed readiness to invest in Nigeria by establishing local manufacturing facilities, transferring technology and technical expertise, creating employment opportunities, and supporting the growth of the local building materials industry.