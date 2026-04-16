Energy Security: NCDMB, Firm Partner on Utorogu Gas Plant

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The federal government has stepped up efforts to increase domestic gas supply for power generation and industrial use with the groundbreaking of a 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas processing plant in Iwherekan, Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State.

The project known as Southfield Utorogu Gas Processing Plant is being executed through a partnership between the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and an indigenous company, Southfield Petroleum Limited (SPL).

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, who performed the ceremony, described the project as a major step toward solving Nigeria’s energy challenges, in line with President BolaTinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to ensure energy security.

“Government is doing its part by partnering with companies that are investing in the mainstream of our oil and gas industry. One of our problem is bringing the gas to the market. This is a very high capital intensive project.

“NCDMB, as part of federal government’s commitment, decided to invest in this project for the benefit of all Nigerians and for the purpose of ensuring that we have energy that will stimulate industrial growth in Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Peter Uviejitobor, assured the management of NCDMB and SPL that the state government would activate all necessary machineries at its disposal to ensure that the project is completed timely.

Chairman of SPL, Dr. Patrick Ndiomu, said the project is focused on unlocking value from gas—from production to processing and supply.