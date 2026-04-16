Dangote, Pope Leo XIV, Trump, Xi Jinping, Others Named in TIME 100 Most Influential People for 2026

Peter Uzoho





Renowned African industrialist, philanthropist and Founder and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2026.

The remarkable recognition reaffirmed the billionaire businessman’s standing as one of the most successful and iconic business leaders of his generation.

Dangote joins global influential figures from multiple sectors, including political leaders such as the United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, revered Pope Leo XIV, current head of the Catholic Church as well as other business and technology leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

The annual TIME100 list, published on April 15, 2026, recognised global figures whose leadership, ideas, and actions are shaping the future across business, politics, culture, and society.

A statement by Dangote Group said Dangote’s inclusion placed him alongside prominent international figures drawn from diverse spheres of global influence.

It was Dangote’s second appearance on the prestigious TIME100 list, following his first recognition in 2014, when he was honoured for his exceptional impact on business and philanthropy.

His return to the list more than a decade later underscores the consistency and scale of his influence on the global stage.

Dangote, who was being recognised for his African industrial drive, is the only Nigerian on the list and featured in the titan and innovators category.

Other prominent honourees named alongside Dangote in the titan category were Reid Wiseman, Commander of the Artemis II mission to the moon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube.

Also featuring prominently under the titan category were Michael and Susan Dell, the high-profile American tech billionaires and philanthropists best known as the founders of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, a global non-profit that focuses on improving the lives of children living in urban poverty.

Included here also was the American designer and billionaire, Ralph Lauren, best known for founding the global lifestyle empire Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Recognised in the Pioneer category were individuals with breakthroughs in Science and Social Advocacy, such as Kiran Musunuru and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, both of whom were cited for medical breakthroughs in genetic therapy as well as Aaron Williams, recognized for advancements in heart transplant readiness.

Influential figures recognised in global entertainment and culture included Ranbir Kapoor, prominent Indian actor; Dakota Johnson, recognised as an actress and cultural icon and Kate Hudson, included for her cultural influence.

As Founder and President of Dangote Group—Africa’s largest indigenous industrial conglomerate—Dangote has played a central role in advancing industrialisation across the continent.

Under his leadership, the group made landmark investments spanning cement manufacturing, sugar and food processing, agriculture, infrastructure, and lately energy, significantly reducing Africa’s reliance on imports while creating millions of direct and indirect jobs.

In its citation, TIME Magazine highlighted Dangote’s vision of building African industries with local resources for global competitiveness, saying his recent investments in large scale energy and manufacturing infrastructure are emblematic of his long term commitment to Africa’s economic transformation.

Beyond business, Dangote is widely acclaimed for his philanthropic leadership through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), one of Africa’s largest private philanthropic organisations.

The Foundation supports critical initiatives across healthcare, nutrition, education, disaster relief, and economic empowerment, contributing to improved outcomes for vulnerable communities across the continent.

The 2026 TIME100 recognition reflected a broader global acknowledgement of African leadership, innovation, and enterprise, with Dangote standing as a symbol of the continent’s growing influence in shaping global economic and development narratives.

This latest honour consolidates Dangote’s legacy as a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, whose work continues to drive sustainable development, inclusive growth, and long term value creation—both within Africa and beyond.

Under his leadership, Dangote Group recently launched Vision 2030, with which Dangote Industries aims to transform from a regional $30 billion conglomerate into a $100 billion global powerhouse by 2030.

This strategy focuses on industrial self-sufficiency for Africa, moving the group from “regional dominance to global relevance”.

Dangote said the roadmap to vision 2030 was divided into phases to “supercharge” the group’s expansion; with phase one spanning 2025-2028 focused on scaling existing businesses—cement, fertilizer, and energy—and optimising assets for international competitiveness.

The phase two running from 2028-2030 is for the deployment of new businesses and ventures into global markets to drive the final leap to the $100 billion revenue target.

Dangote Group plans to venture into steel manufacturing, power, and deep-sea ports to tackle industrial bottlenecks across Africa.

This recognition by Time Magazine underscores the growing global acknowledgment of African leadership and innovation, and highlights Aliko Dangote’s enduring influence as a visionary leader committed to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The 2026 list highlights the expanding global visibility of African leadership and Dangote’s continued influence as a leading industrialist and philanthropist.