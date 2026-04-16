Afenifere Raises the Alarm over Rising Killings, Canvasses Peaceful 2027 Campaign

• Plateau govt further relaxes curfew in Jos

•Selman donates N100m relief materials to Plateau, calls for hope amid tragedy

• Ex-Speaker berates insensitivity of Kwara North politicians to worsening insecurity

•I warned South-west governors of insecurity, says Adams

•NIPSS DG says state police framework under-way, seeks clearer communication

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Fidelis David in Akure and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has warned politicians across the country to shun violence, thuggery, and smear campaign, insisting that the integrity of the democratic process must not be compromised.

The group, at the end of its caucus meeting held at the Akure residence of its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, stressed that electioneering should be devoid of violence, thuggery, and character assassination. It urged political actors to embrace peace as campaigns approached.

The communiqué, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, stated that the meeting reviewed the evolving political landscape and expressed concern that rising tensions, if unchecked, could undermine national stability.

Beyond politics, Afenifere sounded the alarm over worsening insecurity, particularly in the South-west, describing the trend as deeply troubling.

It called on governors in the region to take more decisive actions to stem the tide of terror, including strengthening local security outfits and accelerating efforts towards the establishment of state police.

“Afenifere is seriously concerned about the increasing terror acts in Yorubaland,” the communiqué stated, urging enhanced surveillance and stronger collaboration with neighbouring states, such as Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta, where criminal elements are believed to exploit forest corridors.

The group also advocated a multi-layered approach to tackling insecurity, adding that the military and other security agencies should be better equipped and motivated, while also adopting both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.

Afenifere warned that internal collaborators within communities were fuelling insecurity. It urged security agencies to “look inward” and expose those aiding kidnappers, bandits and terrorist groups.

Plateau Government Further Relaxes Curfew in Jos North as Security Improves

Plateau State Government announced an additional relaxation of the curfew in Jos North Local Government Area following what officials described as a satisfactory improvement in the security situation across the area and its surroundings.

According to a statement yestersday, by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the curfew would now run from 7pm to 5am daily, effective immediately.

The curfew was imposed after the recent disturbances in the area, but authorities said cooperation from residents and the efforts of security agencies had contributed significantly to the restoration of calm.

The government urged residents to continue to comply with the adjusted curfew hours and remain vigilant. Citizens were also encouraged to report suspicious or unlawful activities to the security agencies to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace.

Selman Donates N100m Relief Materials to Plateau, Calls for Hope Amid Tragedy

Apostle Joshua Selman donated relief materials said to be worth more than N100 million to Plateau State Government to support victims of the recent attacks across several communities.

The donation was made during a courtesy visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

During the visit, Selman, accompanied by Pastor John Kennedy and Bestman Uwadia, said the gesture was an expression of solidarity with the people of Plateau State in a period of deep grief.

He explained that the delegation had also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen security and improve the welfare of affected communities.

He described Plateau as a state “with good people, rich culture, and great potential,” acknowledging the pain caused by the recent violence, while urging residents to remain hopeful.

He stated, “We’re here to lend our voice with the government and the good people of Plateau that there is still hope. In the midst of chaos and unfortunate incidents, God is still on the throne, and there is always a way out.”

Mutfwang expressed appreciation for what he described as a timely and compassionate intervention.

He said the support reflected a shared sense of responsibility and unity at a time when the state was working to rebuild trust and restore stability.

The governor also highlighted ongoing collaborations between the government and religious bodies to ensure that relief reached all affected persons, irrespective of religious background.

Yisa Berates Kwara North Politicians’ Insensitivity to Growing Insecurity

Former Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly and Chairman, Kwara North Critical Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Benjamin Ezekiel Yisa, said politicians from the zone canvassing for power shift in 2027 were less affected by the worsening insecurity in the region. Rather, Yisa said, their attention was focused on the zoning of the governorship seat to the region in 2027.

Yisa made the statement in Ilorin during a press conference organised by APC critical stakeholders from Kwara North senatorial district on the 2027 elections in the state.

He berated the mega rally in Ilorin this Tuesday, organised by the governorship aspirants from the district.

The stakeholders during the programme declared their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa’s governorship intention in 2027 general elections.

Yisa said, “While it remains our democratic right to seek for political power, it is deeply troubling that the same level of coordination and urgency have not been deployed to address the worsening security situation in Kwara North.

“Insecurity has plagued the region for over three years now. Our people have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.

“Kwara North has experienced relentless attacks from daredevil terrorists and bandits resulting in loss of lives, mass abductions for ransom running into millions of Naira. Our people now seek refuge in neighbouring villages and communities.”

Yisa added, “Yet there has not been serious coordination and agitation from desperate political leaders to call for government attention to deal decisively on this menace affecting our people.

“Rather, these individuals organised a mega rally to address the issue of governorship seat to shift to Kwara North.

“It is on this basis that this press conference is organised to support Hon Bolarinwa. A leader that is caring, capable and some one that has leadership experience and qualities.”

Insecurity: I Warned S’West Govs, Says Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, yesterday, said he should not be blamed for the worsening insecurity across the South-west, as he had consistently warned political leaders, especially the governors, about the looming crisis long before it escalated.

Adams, during a current affairs programme, Frontline, on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, laid out a detailed account of intelligence alerts, strategic proposals, and failed engagements with state actors, stressing that the current situation is the consequence of prolonged inaction rather than lack of foresight.

He described the present security landscape as unprecedented in the history of Yorubaland.

He said the region, once considered relatively sta-ble, had been grappling with coordinated threats, ranging from kidnapping to armed incursions and killings.

Adams stated that the developments did not occur overnight but followed a pattern he had observed and warned against for years, particularly in agrarian belts and border communities, where early signs of infiltration were evident but largely ignored.

He said his concerns predated his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo in 2018, revealing that he has already begun raising the alarm about movements of armed elements into parts of Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa.

NIPSS DG Says State Police Framework Under-way, Seeks Clearer Communication

Director-General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, said Nigeria’s security challenges had reached a defining moment and required urgent, coordinated reforms.

Omotayo made the disclosure during an interactive session with journalists at the institute in Kuru, Plateau State. He said the solution included a workable state police structure.

Omotayo described security as “one of the issues that has challenged us the most,” stating that the insti-tute is currently engaging judicial and policy stakeholders on the legal and operational foundations for state policing.

He explained that while NIPSS collaborated with international partners on security research, some findings could not be publicly released due to national security implications.

“We are working on the matter. We will start out with state police,” he said, adding that discussions with judicial authorities are ongoing to clarify constitutional and administrative requirements.

The director-general highlighted insurgency, banditry, communal conflicts, and emerging threats as complex problems that could not be solved by military action alone.

He stressed that Nigeria must adopt a strategic, whole of society approach that brought together government institutions, researchers, civil society, and the media.