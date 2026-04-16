Adewale to Speak on Cybersecurity at Forum

Digital Encode Limited has emerged the lead sponsor of the upcoming third edition of the PAFON 3.0 forum, where its Founder, Professor Adewale Peter Obadare, will deliver the keynote on ‘Cybersecurity and Trust’, the organisers have said.

​Themed: ‘Fair Digital Payments as a Catalyst for Deepening Financial Inclusion in Nigeria’, the PAFON 3.0 Forum, scheduled to hold April 24, 2026 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, serves as a strategic platform for senior executives from banks, fintechs, regulatory agencies, and technology innovators to address the evolving digital payment landscape.

As Nigeria transitions toward a cash-light economy, the forum will focus on critical pillars of sustainability, including transparency, pricing integrity, and system resilience.

​Obadare, the Founder/Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode will deliver a cybersecurity-focused keynote address that connects trust, resilience, fraud prevention, and consumer protection to financial inclusion.

His session will provide a specialised perspective on how information security serves as the bedrock of financial inclusion; exploring the vital links between building infrastructure that consumers can rely on, protecting the ecosystem to allow inclusion to scale, and ensuring equitable and secure access for all Nigerians.