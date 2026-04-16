Ademola Lookman Insists Arsenal Top Team in their S’final Fixture

*The Gunners through to the Last Four on aggregate 1-0 defeat of Sporting Lisbon

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian International forward, Ademola Lookman, has insisted that his Spanish side, Atlético Madrid will be ready for Arsenal in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunner played goalless with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their quarterfinal fixture at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The 1-0 edge the North London team secured from the first leg in Lisbon last week, was enough to see the Gunners progress to the semifinal to face Atlético who had earlier on Tuesday night eliminated Barcelona on 3-2 aggregate.

Lookman’s strike in the 2-1 defeat of Atlético was vital as it became the winning goal that propelled Diego Simeone side to the Last Four stage of the competition.

Lookman however admitted that Arsenal will be a tough customer in the semifinal clash.

“Arsenal will be another strong team, another top team.

“We’re in the semifinals of the Champions League and any team you get will be top. That’s the occasion and we’re looking forward to playing them,” observed London-born Lookman who has been linked to this his home town club in transfer speculations.

Ademola Lookman is now number three in Nigeria’s all-time goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League. Victor Osimhen remains the top man on 16 goals while Obafemi is second on nine goals. Lookman is third on eighth goals.

The Gunners came into the game with a 1-0 lead from the first leg thanks to Kai Havertz’s late goal in Portugal last week and that strike was enough to see Mikel Arteta’s team take their place in the last four of the competition.

Arsenal started the game in an extremely positive manner but despite the Gunners having more of the ball, it was visitors Sporting who came closest to scoring in the first half.