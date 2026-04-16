ADC Expels Members over Alleged Anti-party Activities, Kachikwu’s Camp Plans Convention

• Knocks NBA, says its stance on parties’ disputes misguided, legally flawed

•Ruling APC in panic, Momodu claims, backs Atiku-Obi presidential ticket

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled some of its members following resolutions reached at its National Convention held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The affected individuals were Hon. Leke Abejide, Nafiu Bala Gombe, Mr. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Mr. Don Norman Obinna, Mr. Kennedy Odion, Mr. Clement Ehigiator, Mrs. Stella Chukwuma, Patrick Ambut, Johny Tovie Derek, Duke Dick, and Elias Adikwu.

ADC said, ‘’This decision followed the consideration and adoption of a motion on the discipline of erring members, duly presented and ratified by delegates at the convention under the leadership of Senator David Mark, National Chairman of the party.”

In a statement by ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the decision was taken after the adoption of a disciplinary motion against members found to have acted contrary to its constitution and values.

ADC said the affected individuals ceased to be its members with immediate effect and were free to explore other political platforms.

The party reiterated its commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and the rule of law.

Abdullahi said, ‘’With this action, the affected individuals cease to be members of the African Democratic Congress with immediate effect. Consequently, they are now at liberty to explore other political platforms, and any political party that may wish to receive them is free to do so.’’

The party reiterated its unwavering commitment to discipline, internal democracy, and the rule of law.

According to the ADC spokesman, the party will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability as it consolidates its position as a credible and viable alternative for Nigerians.

But a former presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu, said his group was planning its own national convention. Kachikwu disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing a press conference.

He stated, ‘‘The real ADC is preparing for her convention and is doing so within the ambits of the law.’’

Kachikwu, who slammed the Mark-led party for alleged abuse of the laws of the country, said, ‘’Can men who continue to flout court orders mean well for the ADC or Nigeria?

“The simple answer is no. They have one agenda and one agenda only and that is to instigate a complete breakdown of law and order in the country through political gangsterism.

‘’Their mission statement is if we can’t have it, no one else can. They would rather terrorise or the military take-over Nigeria than for anyone else to govern his country and they don’t pretend about this.

“What we all witnessed yesterday was a blame game show where they all tried to outdo each other on who had the harshest words for President Tinubu and the APC government.”

Kachikwu also attacked Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over its position on political party disputes, while also outlining conditions under which the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, could resign.

Kachikwu described NBA’s stance that courts should refrain from interfering in internal party affairs as “misguided” and “legally flawed,” claiming that such a position can embolden impunity and destabilise Nigeria’s democratic system.

He alleged, “With all due respect, the NBA president was wrong in saying that these are internal affairs of a party. If I wake up tomorrow and declare myself president of the NBA, would the courts say it is an internal affair? That argument does not stand to reason.”

Dele Momodu: APC in Panic, Backs Atiku-Obi Presidential Ticket

Media mogul, Basorun Dele Momodu, said a presidential ticket with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would be a formidable choice for ADC. Momodu stated this during a television programme monitored in Abuja

According to him, Atiku and Obi worked together in 2019 and they would attract the same people.

Momodu stated, “I’d pair him (Atiku) with Peter Obi because they worked together in 2019, so they already share a similar temperament.

“Peter Obi came third in the last election, so you don’t have to work too hard to maintain and attract the same group of people who love him.”

Momodu also alleged that there was panic within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), with the presence of notable opposition leaders in ADC.

He stated, “They (APC) cannot believe that we will have maybe four or five major opposition leaders in the country, and some people will go and put fire in their houses so that none of them will be strong enough to stand against the leader.

“It is reality. Let’s not hide behind one finger. I keep saying it, Tinubu, today, despite gathering all the governors, ministers, legislators, and what have you, you can see the obvious panic in the party.”