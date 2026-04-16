2027: Oyo APC Leaders Endorse Alli as Guber Candidate

• As Senator donates N10m, bus to party

The aspiration of the leading governorship aspirant in Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, got a big boost on Tuesday as leaders of the party unanimously endorsed him as their preferred standard-bearer for the party in next year’s election.

The APC leaders, who are from Ibarapa zone, a critical part of Oyo South senatorial district which Alli currently represents at the Senate, cited his leadership qualities and widespread acceptability as the reasons for his endorsement.

The endorsement was announced at a well-attended stakeholder meeting to welcome Senator Alli, who was on a consultative visit to party stakeholders in the zone.

Among the leaders present were Chief Alarape Jolaoso, Apostle Zacchaeus Aderounmu, Chief Dayo Adeola, Chief T.A Adenrele, Chief Francis Babalola and Alhaji Olayide Abas.

Also present were all the three party chairmen, the three women leaders, three youth leaders and all the local government executive members from the three councils in the zone.

At the meeting presided over by the Ibarapa APC leader, Chief Alarape Jolaoso, party leaders, elders and grassroots mobilisers expressed confidence in Alli’s capacity to reposition the state for inclusive growth.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Jolaoso, noted that Alli’s track record in public service, coupled with his deep connection with the grassroots, made him the most suitable person to lead the party to victory in 2027.

He said that the decision to back the lawmaker was reached after extensive consultations across the three local government areas in Ibarapa, stressing that the zone remains united and committed to supporting a “credible and experienced candidate.”

The leaders further described Alli as a bridge-builder who has consistently demonstrated loyalty to the APC and “contributed significantly to strengthening the party structure” across Oyo State.

According to them, the endorsement also reflects the growing momentum behind Alli’s aspiration, as more political blocs and interest groups continue to align with his vision for a more prosperous and equitable Oyo State.

In his response, Alli expressed profound gratitude to the people and leaders of Ibarapa for the overwhelming show of support, assuring them that their trust would not be taken for granted.

He pledged to run an inclusive administration that would prioritise development across all zones of the state, ensuring that no community is left behind in the governance process.

Meanwhile, Senator Alli has donated N10m and a brand new 18-seater bus to the party in the state, stressing the need to strengthen its operations.

Receiving the bus at the party secretariat during Alli’s visit on Wednesday, the state chairman and former deputy governor of the state, Chief Moses Adeyemo, described the donations as timely support aimed at enhancing party operations and administrative effectiveness statewide.

Adeyemo praised Alli’s loyalty, dedication and consistent contributions, noting that the gesture would significantly improve logistics, coordination and mobility for party engagement across the state.