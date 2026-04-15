  • Wednesday, 15th April, 2026

Planet Sponsors Eid Fest 7.0 For Second Consecutive Year, Reaffirms Community Commitment

Life & Style | 36 minutes ago

Planet, a leading Nigerian beverage brand produced by , has continued as the headline sponsor of Eid Fest 7.0 for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and cultural celebrations.

The 2026 edition of the event, held at JJT Park in Lagos, attracted nearly 5,000 attendees. The festival brought together families, friends and young people from across the city for a vibrant day of food, music, games and social interaction.

Beyond brand visibility, Planet played an active role in enhancing the event experience. The company set up dedicated zones, including a Kids Zone featuring mentally stimulating and physically engaging activitie and a Game Zone for adults where participants competed in interactive challenges and won prizes. These activations were designed to encourage connection and create memorable experiences for attendees of all ages.

Now in its seventh year, Eid Fest has grown into a major highlight on Lagos’ social calendar, widely recognised as a unifying celebration within the Muslim community. Planet’s continued sponsorship underscores its strategic focus on grassroots cultural engagement and community-driven marketing initiatives.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Franklyn Eluagu, Communications Manager at Planet Bottling Company, , said: “Eid Fest represents exactly the kind of moment Planet exists to be part of where families and communities come together to celebrate. Returning as headline sponsor for the second year is a reflection of our commitment to showing up in spaces that matter to the people who enjoy our products.”

Planet is known for producing refreshing beverages in Nigeria, with a brand philosophy centred on bringing people together through shared moments of joy, colour and flavour.

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