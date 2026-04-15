EKSU 30th Convocation: 10,956 Graduates Charged on Integrity

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, has charged 10,956 graduating students of the institution to uphold integrity, discipline and strong moral character as they step into life beyond the university, stressing that academic degrees alone cannot guarantee enduring success.

Olowolafe gave the charge at the university’s 30th convocation ceremony, held in the main auditorium in Ado-Ekiti, where students at the diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels were formally conferred their certificates.

The ceremony coincided with the university’s recognition as the best state university in Nigeria and the 12th-best among over 300 universities in the Times Higher Education 2026 rankings.

Addressing the graduands, the chancellor emphasised that while their academic achievements were commendable, the ultimate measure of success lies in character and personal values.

“Degrees will open doors for you, but it is your character, integrity and discipline that will sustain your success in life. As you leave this institution, you must be ready to face the realities of a competitive world with honesty, resilience and a clear sense of purpose,” he said.

He urged the graduates to embrace challenges with courage and determination, saying that hard work, humility and consistency remain essential for long-term success.

Olowolafe also highlighted the Olowolafe Foundation’s contributions to the university’s development, noting that the foundation has sponsored 37 lecturers and continues to support research, academic development, and infrastructure.

According to him, ongoing initiatives are targeted at attracting investors, expanding opportunities for staff and students, and positioning the university as a globally competitive institution within the next 24 months.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Akin Oyebode, described the institution’s recent ranking as a significant milestone reflecting its academic strength and institutional progress.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and the production of globally competitive graduates. It also provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our achievements, challenges and future aspirations,” he said.

Oyebode disclosed that the university secured over N210 million in 2024 to support academic staff development through international conferences and capacity-building programmes, largely driven by the chancellor’s support.

He promised that the welfare of staff and students would continue to receive priority attention, adding that the council remains committed to strengthening governance systems in line with the university’s vision.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ayodele, highlighted key achievements of the institution over the past year, including the full accreditation of 18 academic programmes and the expansion of faculties from 12 to 14.

He noted that the university currently runs 97 programmes, 79 of which are fully accredited, and is deepening international collaborations with institutions such as Royal Holloway, University of London, and the University of the West of England to enhance research, staff exchange, and global exposure.

Ayodele stressed the importance of technology in modern education, warning that universities that fail to embrace digital transformation risk becoming irrelevant in a rapidly evolving global system.

The vice-chancellor also thanked Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his continued support, which has provided the necessary impetus to reposition the institution.

The 30th convocation ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees, while 284 diploma students, 10,125 undergraduate and 550 postgraduate students were awarded certificates.

In a notable gesture, the chancellor rewarded 82 first-class graduates with N500,000 each and pledged employment opportunities for outstanding graduates within his business establishments.